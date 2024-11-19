World

Hong Kong sentences 45 pro-democracy activists to prison

Court sentenced leading pro-democracy figures up to 10 years in prison in the single largest trial of Hong Kong

  • by Web Desk
  • November 19, 2024
Hong Kong sentences 45 pro-democracy activists to prison
Hong Kong sentences 45 pro-democracy activists to prison

A Hong Kong court has sentenced key pro-democracy leaders to imprisonment after the single largest and most controversial national security trial in the Chinese territory.

According to BBC, the court sentenced a leading pro-democracy advocate to 10 years in prison and dozens of other activists to between four and seven years in jail on Tuesday, November 19, 2024, in the largest national security case.

A total of 47 people, including activists Benny Tai and Joshua Wong, lawmakers, and ordinary citizens, are facing charges of organizing or participating in a plan to pick opposition candidates for local elections. 45 of the pro-democracy advocates were found guilty of conspiring to overthrow the government, while two, former district councilors Laurence Lau and Lee Yue-shu, were acquitted.

Tai received 10 years, while Wong received more than four years.

Moreover, the trial involving 47 pro-democracy advocates has been marked as the largest use of national security law that China imposed on Hong Kong after the 2019 pro-democracy protests.

Under the National Security Law, 2020 defendants charged as “primary offenders” would face the harsh penalty of life imprisonment, and the lower offenders or “other participants” can be sentenced to 3-5 years in prison.

Chinese and Hong Kong governments believe that the national security law is required to maintain stability and claim that it does not weaken autonomy. 

Seven-year-old coding prodigy gets job offer from Russian IT company
Seven-year-old coding prodigy gets job offer from Russian IT company
35,000-year-old saber-toothed cat unearthed in Siberia offers glimpse into Ice Age
35,000-year-old saber-toothed cat unearthed in Siberia offers glimpse into Ice Age
21-year-Old TikToker jailed for 32 months after mocking Uganda's president
21-year-Old TikToker jailed for 32 months after mocking Uganda's president
G20 Summit opens with urgent calls to address climate change and poverty
G20 Summit opens with urgent calls to address climate change and poverty
Vladimir Shklyarov’s death under close investigation after mysterious fall
Vladimir Shklyarov’s death under close investigation after mysterious fall
THIS US town will remain in darkness until 2025: Here’s why
THIS US town will remain in darkness until 2025: Here’s why
Philippines begins major clean-up after Typhoon Man-yi as death toll hits 8
Philippines begins major clean-up after Typhoon Man-yi as death toll hits 8
TSA to relax carry-on liquid rules: Here’s all you need to know
TSA to relax carry-on liquid rules: Here’s all you need to know
What is the most spoken language of Pakistan?
What is the most spoken language of Pakistan?
Donald Trump Jr. makes huge claims against Joe Biden
Donald Trump Jr. makes huge claims against Joe Biden
WWII US warship ‘dancing mouse’ wreckage discovered in Indian Ocean
WWII US warship ‘dancing mouse’ wreckage discovered in Indian Ocean
Australian Senator Lidia Thorpe censured over protest against King Charles
Australian Senator Lidia Thorpe censured over protest against King Charles