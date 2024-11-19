World

Wyeth masterpieces and Rockwell's iconic painting to command millions at auction

The auction features work by Andrew Wyeth, his son Jamie Wyeth and his father, illustrator NC Wyeth

  • by Web Desk
  November 19, 2024
Wyeth masterpieces and Rockwell’s iconic painting to command millions at auction
Wyeth masterpieces and Rockwell’s iconic painting to command millions at auction

Twenty Wyeth paintings from the estate of a granddaughter of LL Bean are set to be auctioned on Tuesday.

As per multiple outlets, Linda Bean’s collection, valued at over $3million is part of a larger auction, American Art, by Bonhams in New York.

It features work by Andrew Wyeth, his son Jamie Wyeth and his father, illustrator NC Wyeth.

Linda, who passed away in March, 2024 at the age of 82, was a Maine businesswoman, philanthropist and supporter of conservative causes.

She was one of two granddaughters of Leon Leonwood Bean, the founder of LL Bean, the outdoor goods retailer that was established in 1912 in Freeport, Maine.

Linda served on the company’s board for nearly 50 years. She also purchased lobster dealerships and also owned various businessess along Maine’s coast, where she lived in Port Clyde.

Another notable painting in the auction is Norman Rockwell’s 1940 painting A Scout Is Loyal, featuring a boy scout with a flag, an eagle and portraits Abraham Lincoln and George Washington.

This painting, which is not part of Bean’s collection, is expected to sell for between $3 million and $5 million.

Additionally, this auction will also include artwork from five other Wyeth family members.

