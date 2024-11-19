Arthur Frommer, travel guide entrepreneur, passes away at 95

Pioneer of budget-friendly travel guides and the author of Europe on 5 Dollars a Day, Arthur Frommer, died at the age of 95.
According to People, the family of the travel guidebook author confirmed his death on his official website on Monday, November 18, 2024.
His daughter Pauline Frommer wrote, “It is with deep sadness that I announce my father, Arthur Frommer, founder of the Frommer's guidebooks and Frommers.com, passed away today at the age of 95, at home and surrounded by loved ones.”
“He published the revolutionary Europe on 5 Dollars a Day, the first in the Frommer's guidebook series that continues publication today; he was a prolific writer, TV and radio host, and speaker; and in 1997, he was the founding editor of Frommers.com, one of the world's first digital travel information sites,” she added.
Pauline said that his father spent a “remarkable” life and “democratized travel, showing average Americans how anyone can afford to travel widely and better understand the world.”
His daughter expressed that she felt honored to carry on her father’s legacy with his team of dedicated travel journalists around the world.
Furthermore, his first book, Europe on 5 Dollars a Day (1957), helped tourists explore Europe affordably. Fifty years later, in 2007, he updated the guide and wrote, Europe From $95 a Day, showing that even though the prices have risen, smart travel is still possible.