Australia and Turkey clash over hosting rights for 2026 UN climate talks

  • November 20, 2024
Australia and Turkey are locked in a dispute over which nation is more suited to host the 2026 United Nations climate change talks.

As per Reuters, both countries are determined to maintain their bids.

Both nations have been strong contenders since 2022, but the situation has reached a critical point at this year’s COP29 summit in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Australia’s climate minister made a last-minute visit to Turkey on Friday, in an effort to finalize Australia’s bid, however Turkish officials rejected the proposal and discussions are still ongoing.

The host plays a key role in facilitating at the annual summit and leading the final phase of discussions.

As per the outlet, this provides diplomatic recognition and a global stage to showcase country’s green industries.

The COP summit serves as the heart of global climate diplomacy, with nearly 200 countries meeting to negotiate shared plans and funding aimed at preventing the most severe effects of rising temperatures.

Every country has the chance to host, as long as they are a member of one of five regional groups, with each group taking turns.

The system has faced criticism, particularly as fossil fuel producers such as the United Arab Emirates have hosted the summit.

Campaigners have now raised concerns about whether countries heavily invested in polluting industries can genuinely serve as unbiased mediators in climate negotiation.

