Seven-year-old coding prodigy gets job offer from Russian IT company

Seven-year-old coding whiz Sergey from St Petersburg gets a job offer from a Russian IT company to join its management team.
According to BBC, the information security firm Pro32 sent Sergey a written job offer letter for the post of head of corporate training, inviting him to join the company as soon as he got old enough for paid employment.
The 7-year-old has been uploading videos guiding people on how to write software since the age of five. His videos got the IT firm's attention, and after seeing his skills, the company offered him a job.
As per Russian law, Sergey cannot join any form or take up any paid employment until he turns 14.
Pro32 chief executive Igor Mandik told the BBC that he has talked with Sergey’s parents to find ways of collaborating with him till he turns 14.
He said, “His father, Kirill, was surprised and said that (they were) really happy and looking forward (to when) Sergey will be able to join the company.”
“For me, he is kind of Mozart. I'm absolutely sure that when he reaches 14, he'll be a guru of teaching and a guru of developing, and that is why we're really looking forward to this time. We have to wait for seven years. Then we will definitely start a conversation about his salary," Mandik added.
Furthermore, Sergey on his channel teaches people about coding challenges step-by-step, programming languages Python and Unity, and talks about neural networks and AI tools mainly in Russian and sometimes in broken English. His channel has more than 3,500 subscribers.