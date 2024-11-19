Car injured several students outside school in China 

A vehicle outside an elementary school in Central China’s Hunan province injured numerous children.
Reports indicated that the casualty count remained unclear for hours after the incident, and authorities had yet to determine whether it was an accident or intentional attack.
According to CBS, the incident is a part of a recent series of attacks or killings in China involving individuals using vehicles or knives, including incidents at schools.
State media reported that the incident took place at Yong'an Elementary School in Changde, where a white SUV drove into a crowd of children and adults as students were arriving for 8 a.m. class.
Several adults were also injured in the attack, and the driver was restrained by parents and security guards.
Some of the injured were promptly taken to the hospital, according to Xinhua News Agency.
Police in Dingcheng district, where the school is located, reported no life-threatening injuries, identified the driver as a 39-year-old man surnamed Huang, and stated that the incident is under investigation, with no further details or cause provided.
Chinese schools have faced multiple attacks involving knives or vehicles, including a stabbing at a vocational school in Wuxi on Saturday that killed eight and injured 17.
Similarly, in September, a knife attack at a Shanghai supermarket killed three and injured 15, with police stating the suspect had personal financial disputes and came to Shanghai to "vent his anger."