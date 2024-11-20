Ukraine targets Russia with US ATACMS missiles on war's 1,000th day

Ukraine has used US ATACMS missiles to strike Russian territory after being granted permission from the outgoing administration of US President Joe Biden on the war's 1,000th day.
Russia claimed that its forces shot down five of six missiles fired at a military facility in the Bryansk region on November 19, 2024.
As per the reports, the strike caused caused no casualties or damage.
Even though Ukraine's military did revealed the deadly weapons they used, but a Ukrainian government source and a US official confirmed it had used ATACMS.
Ukraine's UN ambassador, Sergiy Kyslytsya, read a statement from his country and 42 others and the European Union at the UN headquarters in New York.
"One thousand days is a tragic reminder of the need to remain resolute in ensuring... that international law prevails, not just in Ukraine, but wherever it is challenged," he said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a new nuclear doctrine that was seemingly a warning to Washington.
Washington said the update to the nuclear doctrine was no surprise and rejected "more of the same irresponsible rhetoric from Russia".
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated the step showed Putin had no interest in peace, "Especially on this day... they presented (a) nuclear weapons strategy. Why? They didn't present (a) peace strategy. Did you hear it?... Putin wants war."
Notably, earlier this week Biden gave permission to Ukraine to use ATACMS, the longest-range missiles Washington has supplied, to attack Russia.