Māori Bill sparks New Zealand's largest protest in decades: Here's what to know

The Māori Bill sparked widespread chaos in New Zealand as tens of thousands of people marched to the parliament in Wellington to register their protest against the bill.
According to CNN, the Hīkoi mō te Tiriti march, which is a traditional Māori walk, began nine days ago from the far north of New Zealand and ended outside the parliament on Tuesday, November 19, 2024. A large number of people joined the march, protesting the Treaty Principles Bill.
What is the Treaty Principles Bill or Māori Bill?
David Seymour, leader of the right-wing ACT New Zealand Party and junior partner in the ruling National and New Zealand First parties, introduced the Treaty Principles Bill in the parliament. The bill aims to reinterpret the 184-year-old Treaty of Waitangi between the British Crown and the Māori chief.
Seymour argues that he does not want to change the original text of the treaty but wants to clarify the principles of the Treaty of Waitangi through legislation and wants to make them applicable to all New Zealanders, not just Māori.
Supporters of the bill believe that the treaty has been interpreted wrongly and has given Māori people special treatment. However, numerous politicians and thousands of New Zealanders said the bill could undermine the rights of the Māori.
What is the Treaty of Waitangi?
The Treaty of Waitangi is a vital document that was signed between the colonial British regime and 500 Māori chiefs in 1840. It is a kind of partnership and has principles of co-governance between Indigenous and non-Indigenous New Zealanders.
The agreement protected the rights and interests of the Māori people and ensured their role in decision-making and maintaining their relationship with the British Crown and also gave them control over their lands, villages, and treasures.