Vladimir Putin breaks silence on firing new ballistic missile at Ukraine

President Vladimir Putin revealed the real reason why Russian forces have fired a new intermediate-range ballistic missile at Ukraine.
He shared that this major step was a response to Kyiv’s use this week of US and UK-made missiles attacks in Russia.
On Thursday, November 21, 2024, Ukraine noted that Russia fired a new kind of missile at the city of Dnipro amid soaring tensions in the more-than-two-year war.
Apparently, Russia has fired an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) along with a barrage of other missiles at the city in central Ukraine.
As per Al Jazeera, Putin said in a statement, “We believe that we have the right to use our weapons against military facilities of the countries that allow to use their weapons against our facilities.”
His remarks came after US President Joe Biden gave Ukraine the green light this month to use US-made Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) missiles to attack Russia.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said a video, “Today there was a new Russian missile. All the characteristics – speed, altitude – are [of an] intercontinental ballistic [missile].”
As per local authorities, the attack hit an infrastructure facility and injured two civilians.