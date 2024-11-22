Pamela Hayden steps away from 'The Simpsons' after 35 iconic years

Pamela Hayden, the voice behind the beloved Simpsons character Milhouse for 35 years has recently announced her retirement.
As per The Guardian, she also voiced several characters including Jimbo Jones, Rod Flanders, Jany and Malibu. She will officially step down from the show on November 24, with her final appearance in a Treehouse of Horror episode.
She said in a statement, “The time has come for me to hang up my microphone. It’s been an honor and a joy to have worked on such a funny, witty, and groundbreaking show.
The 70-year-old further added, “I’ll always have a special place in my heart for that blue-haired 10-year-old boy with glasses.”
Show creator Matt Groening said, “Pamela gave us tons of laughs with Milhouse, the hapless kid with the biggest nose in Springfield.”
He further expressed, “She made Milhouse hilarious and real, and we will miss her."
Milhouse, named after former US President Richard Milhouse Nixon, first appeared in a Butterfingers commercial during The Tracey Ullman Show era of The Simpsons and became a famous character when the series expanded to a half-hour format.
As the only child of Kirk and Luann Van Houten, Milhouse is intelligent, but shy and somewhat naive, making him an easy target for bullies and often influenced by his best friend Bart.
Hayden said, “People are always saying what a nerd he is, but one thing that I love about Milhouse is he’s always getting knocked down, but he keeps getting up. I love the little guy. It’s this wonderful analogy for life.”
The Simpsons is an American animated sitcom created by Matt Groening. Since its debut on December 17, 1989, 774 episodes of the show have been broadcast.