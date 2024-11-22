World

Pamela Hayden steps away from 'The Simpsons' after 35 iconic years

'The Simpsons' is an American animated sitcom created by Matt Groening

  • by Web Desk
  • November 22, 2024
Pamela Hayden steps away from The Simpsons after 35 iconic years
Pamela Hayden steps away from 'The Simpsons' after 35 iconic years

Pamela Hayden, the voice behind the beloved Simpsons character Milhouse for 35 years has recently announced her retirement.

As per The Guardian, she also voiced several characters including Jimbo Jones, Rod Flanders, Jany and Malibu. She will officially step down from the show on November 24, with her final appearance in a Treehouse of Horror episode.

She said in a statement, “The time has come for me to hang up my microphone. It’s been an honor and a joy to have worked on such a funny, witty, and groundbreaking show.

The 70-year-old further added, “I’ll always have a special place in my heart for that blue-haired 10-year-old boy with glasses.”

Show creator Matt Groening said, “Pamela gave us tons of laughs with Milhouse, the hapless kid with the biggest nose in Springfield.”

He further expressed, “She made Milhouse hilarious and real, and we will miss her."

Milhouse, named after former US President Richard Milhouse Nixon, first appeared in a Butterfingers commercial during The Tracey Ullman Show era of The Simpsons and became a famous character when the series expanded to a half-hour format.

As the only child of Kirk and Luann Van Houten, Milhouse is intelligent, but shy and somewhat naive, making him an easy target for bullies and often influenced by his best friend Bart.

Hayden said, “People are always saying what a nerd he is, but one thing that I love about Milhouse is he’s always getting knocked down, but he keeps getting up. I love the little guy. It’s this wonderful analogy for life.”

The Simpsons is an American animated sitcom created by Matt Groening. Since its debut on December 17, 1989, 774 episodes of the show have been broadcast.

Northern California braces for torrential rain as another storm approaches
Northern California braces for torrential rain as another storm approaches
Vladimir Putin breaks silence on firing new ballistic missile at Ukraine
Vladimir Putin breaks silence on firing new ballistic missile at Ukraine
Swiss Church unveils AI Jesus who can respond in 100 different languages
Swiss Church unveils AI Jesus who can respond in 100 different languages
Do you know Earth's crust hold three times more water than surface oceans?
Do you know Earth's crust hold three times more water than surface oceans?
Britain 'directly involved' in Ukraine war, Russia warns
Britain 'directly involved' in Ukraine war, Russia warns
Deadly attack on passenger convoy in Pakistan leaves 38 dead, 29 injured
Deadly attack on passenger convoy in Pakistan leaves 38 dead, 29 injured
Shortest and longest woman in the world met for first time: Watch
Shortest and longest woman in the world met for first time: Watch
Netanyahu, Gallant, Hamas commander face arrest warrants for alleged war crimes
Netanyahu, Gallant, Hamas commander face arrest warrants for alleged war crimes
Viral tea party between world’s tallest and shortest women takes over internet
Viral tea party between world’s tallest and shortest women takes over internet
John Prescott dies at 86: Tony Blair, Sir Keir Starmer, David Cameron pay tribute
John Prescott dies at 86: Tony Blair, Sir Keir Starmer, David Cameron pay tribute
‘Comedian,’ banana taped to wall, sells for $6.2 million at art auction in New York
‘Comedian,’ banana taped to wall, sells for $6.2 million at art auction in New York
Tarantula Smuggler: Man caught with over 300 spiders strapped to body
Tarantula Smuggler: Man caught with over 300 spiders strapped to body