World's thinnest pasta that overcooks in ‘under a second’

  • by Web Desk
  • November 24, 2024
A team of UK chemists claimed that they had made the thinnest spaghetti in the world through a technique called “electrospinning."

According to Sky News, a team of chemists from the University College London (UCL) created the thinnest spaghetti, which is around 200 times thinner than human hair, as part of master's student Beatrice Britton's research.

The co-author of the study, Dr. Adam Clancy, said, “To make spaghetti, you push a mixture of water and flour through metal holes. In our study, we did the same except we pulled our flour mixture through with an electrical charge. It's literally spaghetti but much smaller."

As per one of the authors of the study, the researchers are not planning to eat their nanopasta as it would overcook in "under a second." However, this useful experiment would help in creating environmentally friendly nanofibers for healthcare.

A co-author, Professor Gareth Williams, explained, “Nanofibers, such as those made of starch, show potential for use in wound dressings as they are very porous. In addition, nanofibers are being explored for use as a scaffold to regrow tissue, as they mimic the extracellular matrix, a network of proteins and other molecules that cells build to support themselves."

Dr. Clancy asserted that the purification of starch requires lots of processing, but they have found a simpler way of making nonfibers using flour.

