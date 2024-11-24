Most liked beverages that can turn your teeth yellow

Some of the most liked beverages that people drink very often are secretly making their teeth yellow and discoloured.
According to The Mirror, the most popular drinks in the UK affect the dental and oral health of people and stain their teeth.
A recent study done by Sanitas spotted the worst drinks and foods for dental health that are permanently altering the colour of the teeth.
Everyone knows that sugary and processed foods are harmful to dental and oral health. This study also confirms that these two culprits are the main reason behind eroding tooth enamel, and having less enamel can lead to numerous dental issues, including tooth fractures.
Five Common Drinks That Make Your Yellow
Dental experts have warned about these drinks that not only contribute to enamel erosion but also change the colour of your teeth and lead to serious dental issues:
1. Coffee
2. Red wine and dark soft drinks
3. Fizzy drinks
4. Packaged juices
5. Citrus juices
Experts have confirmed that coffee, red wine, and other dark-coloured soft drinks are one of the reasons why teeth lose their whiteness, as these products have chromogens, which give these drinks their colour and have a tendency to stick to tooth enamel.
Moreover, fizzy drinks, juices, and sugary juices also lead to the destruction of enamel and tooth staining because of their high sugar content, while citrus juices like lemon and orange juices have an acidity that not only damages the outer layer of the teeth but also exposes the yellow layer underneath, making teeth discoloured.