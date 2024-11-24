Caravaggio's long-lost masterpiece makes its public debut in Rome

World

The portrait is believed to have been painted around the turn of the 17th century

A unique Baroque portrait by Caravaggio, hidden in a private collection for more than 60 years, is being unveiled to the public for the first time at a museum in Rome.

As per multiple outlets, Caravaggio, born Michelangelo Merisi, gained fame for his expert use of chiaroscuro, a lighting technique that gave his subjects life with striking realism.

In 1963, a painting of Monsignor Maffeo Barberini, who later became Pope Urban VIII was identified as being created by Caravaggio.

During the 17th century, he was well-known for supporting the arts and artists like Gian Lorenzo Bernini.

This portrait is believed to have been painted around the turn of the 17th century. It depicts the future pope, who became pope in 1623, seated and seemingly giving commands with his right hand.

Thomas Clement Salomon, Director of the National Galleries of Ancient Art, said in a statement, "Since that moment it has never been seen in any museum, it has never been lent to an exhibition, so it's the first time.”

The museum stated that this is one of the rare Caravaggio portraits that has survived, as most have been lost or destroyed.

Curator Paola Nicita said in a statement, "Only very few specialists since the 1960s have had the opportunity to see it in person, and it is one thing to know the painting from photographs, and another to see it in person and realise its quality, its almost magnetic power.”

It will remain on display from November 23 to February 23, 2025.

