UN declares home as ‘most dangerous place’ for women and girls

  Web Desk
  November 25, 2024
The United Nations in a new global femicide report described that “home is the most dangerous place for women” in the world.

According to The Guardian, new global estimates on femicide revealed that an estimated 140 women and girls are murdered at the hands of their partner or family member across the world every day.

The disturbing report by UN Women found that 85,000 women and girls were killed intentionally by men in 2023, among which 60% (51,100) of the deaths were committed by someone close to the victim.

The intergovernmental organisation noted that the data shows that globally the “most dangerous” place for a female is their home, where the majority of women die at the hands of men.

UN Women’s deputy executive director, Nyaradzayi Gumbonzvanda, said, “What the data is telling us is that it is the private and domestic spheres of women’s lives, where they should be safest, that so many of them are being exposed to deadly violence.”

“We see the numbers in this report as the tip of the iceberg. because we know not all women’s deaths are recorded and not all causes of death are accurately recorded as femicides, and there were many communities where we couldn’t access any information,” she added.

The report found that both women and men are the victims of intimate partner or family violence, but in 2023, men accounted for 80% of all global homicide victims.

Only 12% of men were killed by family members in 2023, compared to 60% of women.

Furthermore, as per the global report, the number of gender-related killings of women and girls decreased by the last year, as 89,000 intentional deaths of women and girls were reported in 2022, but the number killed by intimate partners and family members increased in 2023.

