World

Disney announces mass layoffs in film, TV, finance in major downsizing move

Hundreds of Disney workers to lose jobs in the largest round of layoffs in months

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Disney announces mass layoffs in film, TV, finance in major downsizing move
Disney announces mass layoffs in film, TV, finance in major downsizing move

Disney has announced mass layoffs in its film, television and finance departments all around the world.

According to BBC, in the largest round of layoffs in months and the fourth in the past year, Disney has terminated hundreds of its employees.

The cuts impact corporate financial operations, film, television, marketing, television publicity, and casting and development departments, with most of the laid-off staffers based in Los Angeles.

Why is Disney laying off hundreds of employees?

The Disney representative told BBC, "As our industry transforms at a rapid pace, we continue to evaluate ways to efficiently manage our businesses while fuelling the state-of-the-art creativity and innovation that consumers value and expect from Disney.”

As per the announcement, the entertainment giant was left with no choice but to lay off as viewers move away from cable TV subscriptions.

The spokesperson further added, "We have been surgical in our approach to minimise the number of impacted employees.”

Moreover, Disney laid off almost 6%, or fewer than 200 people, in the ABC News Group and Disney Entertainment Networks two months ago.

Disney layoffs in 2023:

Back in 2023, Disney announced major layoffs. At that time nearly 7,000 workers were let go as part of a drive by chief executive Bob Iger to save $5.5bn (£4.1bn).

To note, the company revealed that no department will be closed down entirely during the 2025 layoffs.

Turkey, Greece powerful 5.8 earthquake claims one live, injures 69
Turkey, Greece powerful 5.8 earthquake claims one live, injures 69
Panic in Greece and Turkey as an earthquake of 5.8 magnitude hits Rhodes and resort town of Marmaris
40% of world's glaciers doomed, new study reveals irreversible damage
40% of world's glaciers doomed, new study reveals irreversible damage
Scientist warns that even with immediate halt to rising temperatures, the glaciers could not be saved
World's deadliest birthplace: One Nigerian woman dies every seven minutes
World's deadliest birthplace: One Nigerian woman dies every seven minutes
Nigeria's alarming maternal mortality rate has made it the world's worst country to give birth
Japan's trash cans become mystery for visitors: Where are all the bins?
Japan's trash cans become mystery for visitors: Where are all the bins?
Japan is known for it's cleanliness but travellers from across the globe are asking the billion-dollar question
Mongolian PM Luvsannamsrain Oyun-Erdene resigns after losing confidence vote
Mongolian PM Luvsannamsrain Oyun-Erdene resigns after losing confidence vote
Mongolia's prime minister stepped down amid corruption allegations and weeks of protests
Colorado attack: FBI reveals new shocking details about suspect
Colorado attack: FBI reveals new shocking details about suspect
Colorado attack suspect Mohamed Sabry Soliman is facing a federal hate crime charge
Bill Gates pledges to invest most of his wealth in Africa’s progress
Bill Gates pledges to invest most of his wealth in Africa’s progress
Bill Gates made the biggest donation promise ever in the modern times last month
Keir Starmer arson plot: Fourth man detained at UK airport over property attacks
Keir Starmer arson plot: Fourth man detained at UK airport over property attacks
The fire caused damage to the entrance of the property but no one was injured in the incident
Mount Etna erupts as tourists flee in shocking scenes: Watch
Mount Etna erupts as tourists flee in shocking scenes: Watch
Authorities reported that the volcanic ash cloud from the eruption had risen to about 6.5 kilometers into the sky
Joe Biden’s daughter Ashley shuts down 'clone' claims with bold move
Joe Biden’s daughter Ashley shuts down 'clone' claims with bold move
Ever since Biden was diagnosed with cancer last month, many controversies have started to emerge regarding his health
UK warned of extreme summer heat after warmest spring on record
UK warned of extreme summer heat after warmest spring on record
It was the driest spring the country has ever seen in over 50 years, with only 128.2 mm of rain
UK city with highest rate of asylum seekers in East Midlands revealed
UK city with highest rate of asylum seekers in East Midlands revealed
An English city has raised concerns over the disproportionate number of asylum seekers in the area