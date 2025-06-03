World

UN elects five new countries to Security Council for 2026-27

The Security Council is the only part of the UN that can make decisions all countries must follow

  • by Web Desk
  • |
UN elects five new countries to Security Council for 2026-27
UN elects five new countries to Security Council for 2026-27

The United Nations General Assembly has elected five new countries to serve on the UN Security Council for two years starting on January 1, 2026.

The Security Council is the only part of the UN that can make decisions all countries must follow, such as punishing a country with sanctions or allowing to take military action.

The council has 15 members in total. Five of them including Britain, China, France, Russia and the United States are permanent members and have special power to block any decision using their veto.

Meanwhile, the other 10 members are elected for two-year terms and do not have veto power.

Each year, five new countries are elected to the UN Security Council to serve as part of the ten non-permanent members.

As per Reuters, this time, Bahrain, Colombia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Latvia and Liberia have been elected.

And these five will take over the seats currently held by Algeria, Sierra Leone, South Korea, Guyana and Slovenia.

UN backs five countries for Security Council with strong votes:

All the members must get support from more than two-third of the General Assembly members to officially win a seat.

In the voting process for the UN Security Council, each of five elected countries received strong support from the UN General Assembly.

Bahrain got the highest number of votes with 186, followed by the DRC with 183, Liberia with 181, Colombia with 180 and Latvia with 178.

Elon Musk faces sharp criticism from Jon Stewart amid political fallout and family drama
Elon Musk faces sharp criticism from Jon Stewart amid political fallout and family drama
Elon Musk plans to reduce his political spending, as he already spent more than $270 million in the 2024 election
UK weather: Unstable week ahead as temperatures fall below June average
UK weather: Unstable week ahead as temperatures fall below June average
The UK will experience unstable weather with frequent showers and thunderstorms for many areas
Turkey, Greece powerful 5.8 earthquake claims one live, injures 69
Turkey, Greece powerful 5.8 earthquake claims one live, injures 69
Panic in Greece and Turkey as an earthquake of 5.8 magnitude hits Rhodes and resort town of Marmaris
40% of world's glaciers doomed, new study reveals irreversible damage
40% of world's glaciers doomed, new study reveals irreversible damage
Scientist warns that even with immediate halt to rising temperatures, the glaciers could not be saved
Disney announces mass layoffs in film, TV, finance in major downsizing move
Disney announces mass layoffs in film, TV, finance in major downsizing move
Hundreds of Disney workers to lose jobs in the largest round of layoffs in months
World's deadliest birthplace: One Nigerian woman dies every seven minutes
World's deadliest birthplace: One Nigerian woman dies every seven minutes
Nigeria's alarming maternal mortality rate has made it the world's worst country to give birth
Japan's trash cans become mystery for visitors: Where are all the bins?
Japan's trash cans become mystery for visitors: Where are all the bins?
Japan is known for it's cleanliness but travellers from across the globe are asking the billion-dollar question
Mongolian PM Luvsannamsrain Oyun-Erdene resigns after losing confidence vote
Mongolian PM Luvsannamsrain Oyun-Erdene resigns after losing confidence vote
Mongolia's prime minister stepped down amid corruption allegations and weeks of protests
Colorado attack: FBI reveals new shocking details about suspect
Colorado attack: FBI reveals new shocking details about suspect
Colorado attack suspect Mohamed Sabry Soliman is facing a federal hate crime charge
Bill Gates pledges to invest most of his wealth in Africa’s progress
Bill Gates pledges to invest most of his wealth in Africa’s progress
Bill Gates made the biggest donation promise ever in the modern times last month
Keir Starmer arson plot: Fourth man detained at UK airport over property attacks
Keir Starmer arson plot: Fourth man detained at UK airport over property attacks
The fire caused damage to the entrance of the property but no one was injured in the incident
Mount Etna erupts as tourists flee in shocking scenes: Watch
Mount Etna erupts as tourists flee in shocking scenes: Watch
Authorities reported that the volcanic ash cloud from the eruption had risen to about 6.5 kilometers into the sky