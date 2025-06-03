World

Mongolian PM Luvsannamsrain Oyun-Erdene resigns after losing confidence vote

Mongolia's prime minister stepped down amid corruption allegations and weeks of protests

  by Web Desk
  • |
Mongolian prime minister Luvsannamsrain Oyun-Erdene has resigned after losing a confidence vote in parliament.

Accoridng to BBC, the vote followed days of mass protests over corruption allegations - fuelled by social media posts about his son's lavish birthday party and engagement.

Oyun-Erdene, who took office in 2021, will remain as caretaker PM until a successor is appointed within 30 days.

"It was an honour to serve my country and people in times of difficulties, including pandemics, wars, and tariffs," he said after the vote.

He had to stand down as he fell short of a majority, or 64 of the 126-seat parliament. Some 82 lawmakers took part in the secret ballot, 44 of whom voted for Oyun-Erdene, while 38 voted against him.

Hundreds of protesters, many of them young people, had been taking to the streets for two weeks before the vote, demanding Oyun-Erdene's resignation.

In particular, they pointed to his family's - especially his son's - apparent lavish lifestyle, questioning the source of their wealth.

Mongolians have circulated on social media an extravagant wedding proposal by Oyun-Erdene's son, as well as expensive fashion items.

Oyun-Erdene has rejected allegations of corruption, accusing critics of launching a smear campaign against him.

