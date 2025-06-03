World

Turkey, Greece powerful 5.8 earthquake claims one live, injures 69

Panic in Greece and Turkey as an earthquake of 5.8 magnitude hits Rhodes and resort town of Marmaris

Turkey and nearby Greek islands have been struck with an intense seismic event of 5.8 magnitude.

The devastating disaster took place shortly after 2 a.m. on Tuesday morning, with the ensuing panic leaving one dead and leaving 69 injured.

According to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), the epi-centre of the earthquake was just outside the Turkish resort town of Marmaris at a depth of 68 km.

There was no tsunami warning, however, heavy tremor was felt in Rhodes just 29km to the South, as well on other islands around the Aegean Sea.

Panic-stricken residents rush outside their houses 

Following the tremors, the local residents rushed to leave their homes, which caused serious injuries.

Ali Yerlikaya, Turkish interior minister shared with the press that the injured people were transported to hospital for treatment in Mugla, Turkey.

Moreover, a 14-year-old child, who was brought to the hospital, could not be saved and died in the resort town of Fethiye.

The hotspot for earthquake

The eastern Mediterranean, due to its location of being situated where the Eurasian and African tectonic plates meet, is a hotspot for seismic activities.

Notably, the region has been struck by multiple aftershocks, ranging from small tremors up to 2.9-magnitude quakes with epicentres near Mugla and Rhodes.

