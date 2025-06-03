World

UK weather: Unstable week ahead as temperatures fall below June average

The UK will experience unstable weather with frequent showers and thunderstorms for many areas

After the UK had its warmest and sunniest spring ever, the start of summer is much cooler and wetter.

For the rest of the week, the UK will experience unstable weather with frequent showers and thunderstorms for many areas.

While, temperatures will be 2 to 4C lower than the normal early June levels, making the weather feel much cooler compared to the warm conditions experienced during May.

This spring was the sunniest ever recorded in the UK, with around 630 hours of sunshine between March and May.

While in the previous year, the UK had just 377 hours of sunshine during the spring.

By Wednesday night and Thursday morning, England and Wales may experience longer-lasting rain accompanies by thunderstorms.

Temperatures will be between 10C in northern Scotland and 19C in south-east England.

Weather patterns influenced by the Atlantic Ocean and areas of low pressure are expected to continue into next week, bringing the most rainfall to northern and western parts of the UK.

When will the temperature start to climb in the UK?

Temperatures are likely to rise starting from mid-week with the Met Office saying there is a higher than normal chance of a hot summer this year which includes a greater risk of heatwaves.

