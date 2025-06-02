Keir Starmer arson plot: Fourth man detained at UK airport over property attacks

A fourth man has been arrested for being involved in several fire attacks linked to UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.
These fires involved two buildings and a car connected to Starmer, with the aim of putting lives at risk.
"The 48-year-old man was detained at London Stansted Airport on Monday and is being questioned on suspicion of conspiracy to commit arson with intent to endanger life, the Metropolitan Police said," reported Sky News.
Previous arrests over UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer's property fires:
Earlier, counter-terrorism officers arrested a 26-year-old man, named Stanislav Carpiuc at Luton Airport and 34-year-old man Petro Pochynok, who are also suspected of planning arson that could put people’s lives at risk.
Another man, a 21-year-old named Roman Lavrynovych, originally from Ukraine and living in Sydenham, southeast London has been charged with three counts of arson.
All three are scheduled to appear in court at the Old Bailey on Friday.
This comes after three fires happened within four days between May 8 and 12, including a car fire in Kentish Town in north London, a fire at the Prime Minister's private home on the same street and a fire at a property where he previously lived in northwest London.
The fire caused damage to the entrance of the property but as per the Metropolitan Police, no one was injured in the incident.