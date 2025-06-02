World

Keir Starmer arson plot: Fourth man detained at UK airport over property attacks

The fire caused damage to the entrance of the property but no one was injured in the incident

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Keir Starmer arson plot: Fourth man detained at UK airport over property attacks
Keir Starmer arson plot: Fourth man detained at UK airport over property attacks

A fourth man has been arrested for being involved in several fire attacks linked to UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

These fires involved two buildings and a car connected to Starmer, with the aim of putting lives at risk.

"The 48-year-old man was detained at London Stansted Airport on Monday and is being questioned on suspicion of conspiracy to commit arson with intent to endanger life, the Metropolitan Police said," reported Sky News.

Previous arrests over UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer's property fires:

Earlier, counter-terrorism officers arrested a 26-year-old man, named Stanislav Carpiuc at Luton Airport and 34-year-old man Petro Pochynok, who are also suspected of planning arson that could put people’s lives at risk.

Another man, a 21-year-old named Roman Lavrynovych, originally from Ukraine and living in Sydenham, southeast London has been charged with three counts of arson.

All three are scheduled to appear in court at the Old Bailey on Friday.

This comes after three fires happened within four days between May 8 and 12, including a car fire in Kentish Town in north London, a fire at the Prime Minister's private home on the same street and a fire at a property where he previously lived in northwest London.

The fire caused damage to the entrance of the property but as per the Metropolitan Police, no one was injured in the incident.

Mount Etna erupts as tourists flee in shocking scenes: Watch
Mount Etna erupts as tourists flee in shocking scenes: Watch
Authorities reported that the volcanic ash cloud from the eruption had risen to about 6.5 kilometers into the sky
Joe Biden’s daughter Ashley shuts down 'clone' claims with bold move
Joe Biden’s daughter Ashley shuts down 'clone' claims with bold move
Ever since Biden was diagnosed with cancer last month, many controversies have started to emerge regarding his health
UK warned of extreme summer heat after warmest spring on record
UK warned of extreme summer heat after warmest spring on record
It was the driest spring the country has ever seen in over 50 years, with only 128.2 mm of rain
UK city with highest rate of asylum seekers in East Midlands revealed
UK city with highest rate of asylum seekers in East Midlands revealed
An English city has raised concerns over the disproportionate number of asylum seekers in the area
How Poland's presidential vote can affect country's ties with EU?
How Poland's presidential vote can affect country's ties with EU?
Conservative politician Karol Nawrocki has become the new president of Poland
China slams US for 'severely’ violating trade truce
China slams US for 'severely’ violating trade truce
China vows to take strong measures against US for seriously undermining the trade deal
Northern lights to illuminate night skies in several US states on Sunday
Northern lights to illuminate night skies in several US states on Sunday
Aurora Borealis to be visible from several US' states amid the powerful ongoing geomagnetic storm
John Brenkus: 'Sports Science' pioneer, passes away at 54
John Brenkus: 'Sports Science' pioneer, passes away at 54
6-time Emmy Award-winning show ‘Sport Science’ host John Brenkus died at 54
Joe Biden executed in 2020? Trump fuels conspiracy theories
Joe Biden executed in 2020? Trump fuels conspiracy theories
Former US President Joe Biden was diagnosed with aggressive prostate cancer last month
Colorado rally attack: 6 injured after man sets people ablaze
Colorado rally attack: 6 injured after man sets people ablaze
FBI calls fire attack on a rally for Israeli hostages in Colorado a ‘suspected act of terrorism’
Joe Biden’s mental fitness questioned again after shocking whistleblower revelation
Joe Biden’s mental fitness questioned again after shocking whistleblower revelation
Biden was recently diagnosed with prostate cancer after doctors found a nodule on his prostate
Woman miraculously survives 245 days of hunger strike
Woman miraculously survives 245 days of hunger strike
The doctor warned that Laila Soueif, a 69-year-old woman is at serious risk of sudden death