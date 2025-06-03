World

Colorado attack: FBI reveals new shocking details about suspect

Colorado attack suspect Mohamed Sabry Soliman is facing a federal hate crime charge

  • by Web Desk
  • |
The FBI (Federal Bureau of Investigation) has revealed new shocking details about the Colorado fire attack suspect after his first court appearance.

According to BBC, the investigators have found that the man accused of throwing Molotov cocktails at the people attending a march for Israeli hostages planned the attack for a year.

54-year-old Mohammed Sabry Solimanwho made a brief appearance in the court, has been charged with 16 counts, including state charges of attempted murder, assault, use of an explosive device and federal hate crime, which has the maximum sentence of life in prison.

If convicted on all 16 counts of attempted murder, he could face 382 years in state prison.

Suspect wanted to ‘kill all Zionists’

As per the arrest warrant affidavit from the FBI Soliman, in an interview after the arrest, told police that he had been planning the attack for a year and wanted to "kill all Zionists."

The court documents revealed that he also vowed to carry out the attack again.

The affidavit further stated that Soliman said that he watched YouTube videos to learn how to make Molotov cocktails. He also learnt shooting and wanted to obtain a concealed-carry permit but failed, as his immigration status prevented him from accessing firearms.

The FBI asserted that Soliman, throughout his interview, expressed hate for Zionists and said that he targeted them because he wanted to stop them from taking over "our land."

Notably, Soliman is scheduled to appear before the court on Thursday for the state charges to be filed formally. He has not entered a plea and remains in custody.

