‘A Woman of Substance’ author Barbara Taylor Bradford dies at 91

Barbara Taylor Bradford will be buried alongside her husband at Westchester Hills Cemetery in New York

  • by Web Desk
  • November 25, 2024
Barbara Taylor Bradford, a renowned novelist, has passed away on Sunday, November 24, at the age of 91.

According to PEOPLE, the best-selling novelist died “peacefully at her home” following a short illness.

“With the deepest and heartfelt sadness, it is confirmed that Barbara Taylor Bradford OBE has died. Barbara, 91, died peacefully at her home yesterday following a short illness, and was surrounded by loved ones to the very end,” Bradford’s representatives told PEOPLE.

Barbara, who was born in May 1933, and raised in Leeds, England, has sold over 91 million copies of her books.

Over her decades long career, she has written 40 best-selling novels including Three Weeks in Paris (2002), To Be the Best (1988), and 2023's The Wonder of It All.

Bradford published her debut novel A Woman of Substance in 1979, which remained on the New York Times’ list for 43 weeks, making her one of the best-seller novelists.

Barbara Taylor Bradford will be buried alongside her husband at Westchester Hills Cemetery in New York after private funeral at Saint Thomas Church Fifth Avenue.

