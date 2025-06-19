Air pollution to claim thousands of lives in 2025, report warns

Doctors predicts around 30,000 deaths in the UK in 2025 due to air pollution

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Air pollution to claim thousands of lives in 2025, report warns
Air pollution to claim thousands of lives in 2025, report warns

Around 30,000 deaths will be linked to toxic air in the UK in 2025, according to a report from leading doctors, as they urged the government to "recognise air pollution as a key public health issue".

According to Sky News, the Royal College of Physicians (RCP) warned that around 99% of the population in the UK are breathing "toxic air."

The report says there is "no safe level" of air pollutants while noting how exposure to air pollution can shorten life by 1.8 years on average.

That is "just behind some of the leading causes of death and disease worldwide", including cancer and smoking, the authors wrote.

The college has called on the government to take action to tackle the issue, as it urged ministers to "recognise air pollution as a key public health issue".

In the forward of the report, England's chief medical officer, Professor Sir Chris Whitty, said, "Air pollution remains the most important environmental threat to health, with impacts throughout the life course.

"It is an area of health where the UK has made substantial progress in the last three decades with concentrations of many of the main pollutants falling rapidly, but it remains a major cause of chronic ill health as well as premature mortality,” he added.

The report also highlights the economic impact of air pollution as it has an estimated cost of £27bn a year in healthcare costs and productivity losses.

Read more : World
British woman dies of rabies after stray puppy scratch, family issues warning
British woman dies of rabies after stray puppy scratch, family issues warning
UK woman's rabies death after minor scratch from stray puppy sparks safety warning
Canada flags India for foreign interference despite diplomatic progress
Canada flags India for foreign interference despite diplomatic progress
Mark Carney and Narendra Modi agreed to reinstate top diplomats as they met at the G7 Summit
US Steel sale to Nippon Steel finalizes with unusual power granted to Trump
US Steel sale to Nippon Steel finalizes with unusual power granted to Trump
Nippon to emerge as world's biggest steelmaker after $14.9bn deal with US Steel
UK advances reproductive rights: Decriminalize abortion while US cracks down
UK advances reproductive rights: Decriminalize abortion while US cracks down
From decriminalising abortion to stricter rules, UK and US take different paths on reproductive rights
80-year-old driver's wild ride in Rome: Mercedes stuck on Spanish Steps
80-year-old driver's wild ride in Rome: Mercedes stuck on Spanish Steps
Elderly man drove a Mercedes-Benz A Class down the landmark Spanish Steps in Rome
Austria to tighten gun laws after deadly school shooting
Austria to tighten gun laws after deadly school shooting
Austria mourned last week after a devastating school shooting in Graz killed 10 people
Chocolate prices see huge increase in UK amid inflation
Chocolate prices see huge increase in UK amid inflation
UK inflation hit chocolate costs as food prices see constant rise
Female baboons long lives secret linked with close bond with fathers
Female baboons long lives secret linked with close bond with fathers
A new study on female baboons has highlighted the importance of father-daughter bond in the female primates
World's best airline 2025: Qatar Airways crowned for the ninth time
World's best airline 2025: Qatar Airways crowned for the ninth time
Qatar Airways has been named the World Best Airline for 2025 by Skytrax's World Airline Awards
US history's 'largest jewellery heist': Seven men indicted for robbery
US history's 'largest jewellery heist': Seven men indicted for robbery
Seven California men followed and robbed a jewellery truck ahead of Brinks' show in Pasadena three years ago
Alan Turing’s nearly-shredded handwritten document fetches record price at auction
Alan Turing’s nearly-shredded handwritten document fetches record price at auction
Turing played a major role in World War II by helping to break secret German codes using Enigma machine
ESA creates first artificial solar eclipse in space using two satellites
ESA creates first artificial solar eclipse in space using two satellites
The ESA took these pictures during the Proba-3 mission in March but they waited until now to share with the public