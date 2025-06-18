World's best airline 2025: Qatar Airways crowned for the ninth time

The year, 2025, has been an interesting year for airlines and airports around the world.
On Tuesday, June 17, at the Paris Air Show, a Middle Eastern airline, Qatar Airways has taken the throne as the best in the skies at this year's Skytrax World Airline Awards.
It's the ninth time Qatar Airways has received the honour also known as the Oscars of the aviation world.
The milestone came weeks after the airline announced the largest wide-body aircraft order in Boeing's history.
Expressing his delight over the award, Qatar Airways Group CEO Badr Muhammed Al-Meer noted, "This recognition is far more than an award, it is a celebration of the passion, precision and purposes that defines who we are as an airline."
Qatar was also named World's Best Business Class, Best Airline in the Middle East, and Best Business Class Airline Lounge.
Furthermore, Singapore Airlines, a five-time winner of the World's Best Airline award, secured the second place this year.
Singapore's flag carrier also received the awards for World's Best Cabin Crew, Best Airline in Asia and the World's Best First Class.
While the third spot was claimed by Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific.
The award show, which began in 1999, gathered votes from surveys of around 22.3 million customers, with more than 325 airlines featured in 2025.
Around 500 representatives from airlines around the world attend the prestigious event held at the original Le Bourget Airport.
The World Top 10 airlines in 2025
1. Qatar Airways
2. Singapore Airlines
3. Cathay Pacific
4. Emirates
5. ANA All Nippon Airways
6. Turkish Airlines
7. Korean Air
8. Air France
9. Japan Airlines
10. Hainan Airlines
Notably, Malaysian airline AirAsia was named the World’s Best Low-Cost Airline for the 16th year in a row.