British woman dies of rabies after stray puppy scratch, family issues warning

A British grandmother has died after contracting rabies from a "slight scratch" from a puppy during a holiday in Morocco, her family has said.
According to Sky News, Yvonne Ford's daughter said she travelled to the North African country in February but did not become ill until two weeks ago.
Robyn Thomson said in a Facebook post, "Our family is still processing this unimaginable loss, but we are choosing to speak up in the hope of preventing this from happening to others.”
"She was scratched very slightly by a puppy in Morocco in February. At the time, she did not think any harm would come of it and didn't think much of it. Two weeks ago she became ill, starting with a headache and resulted in her losing her ability to walk, talk, sleep, swallow. Resulting in her passing," she added
Ford, from Barnsley, South Yorkshire, was diagnosed with the virus at Barnsley Hospital.
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said health workers and close contacts were being assessed and offered vaccination when necessary.
It said there was no risk to the wider public because there is no evidence rabies can be transmitted between people.
There have been six cases of human rabies associated with animal exposure abroad that have been reported in the UK between 2000 and 2024.
Latest World Health Organisation figures show a number of deaths from rabies in Morocco have been reported every year from 2010 to 2022.