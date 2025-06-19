British woman dies of rabies after stray puppy scratch, family issues warning

UK woman's rabies death after minor scratch from stray puppy sparks safety warning

  • by Web Desk
  • |
British woman dies of rabies after stray puppy scratch, family issues warning
British woman dies of rabies after stray puppy scratch, family issues warning

A British grandmother has died after contracting rabies from a "slight scratch" from a puppy during a holiday in Morocco, her family has said.

According to Sky News, Yvonne Ford's daughter said she travelled to the North African country in February but did not become ill until two weeks ago.

Robyn Thomson said in a Facebook post, "Our family is still processing this unimaginable loss, but we are choosing to speak up in the hope of preventing this from happening to others.”

"She was scratched very slightly by a puppy in Morocco in February. At the time, she did not think any harm would come of it and didn't think much of it. Two weeks ago she became ill, starting with a headache and resulted in her losing her ability to walk, talk, sleep, swallow. Resulting in her passing," she added

Ford, from Barnsley, South Yorkshire, was diagnosed with the virus at Barnsley Hospital.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said health workers and close contacts were being assessed and offered vaccination when necessary.

It said there was no risk to the wider public because there is no evidence rabies can be transmitted between people.

There have been six cases of human rabies associated with animal exposure abroad that have been reported in the UK between 2000 and 2024.

Latest World Health Organisation figures show a number of deaths from rabies in Morocco have been reported every year from 2010 to 2022.

Read more : World
Canada flags India for foreign interference despite diplomatic progress
Canada flags India for foreign interference despite diplomatic progress
Mark Carney and Narendra Modi agreed to reinstate top diplomats as they met at the G7 Summit
US Steel sale to Nippon Steel finalizes with unusual power granted to Trump
US Steel sale to Nippon Steel finalizes with unusual power granted to Trump
Nippon to emerge as world's biggest steelmaker after $14.9bn deal with US Steel
UK advances reproductive rights: Decriminalize abortion while US cracks down
UK advances reproductive rights: Decriminalize abortion while US cracks down
From decriminalising abortion to stricter rules, UK and US take different paths on reproductive rights
80-year-old driver's wild ride in Rome: Mercedes stuck on Spanish Steps
80-year-old driver's wild ride in Rome: Mercedes stuck on Spanish Steps
Elderly man drove a Mercedes-Benz A Class down the landmark Spanish Steps in Rome
Austria to tighten gun laws after deadly school shooting
Austria to tighten gun laws after deadly school shooting
Austria mourned last week after a devastating school shooting in Graz killed 10 people
Chocolate prices see huge increase in UK amid inflation
Chocolate prices see huge increase in UK amid inflation
UK inflation hit chocolate costs as food prices see constant rise
Female baboons long lives secret linked with close bond with fathers
Female baboons long lives secret linked with close bond with fathers
A new study on female baboons has highlighted the importance of father-daughter bond in the female primates
World's best airline 2025: Qatar Airways crowned for the ninth time
World's best airline 2025: Qatar Airways crowned for the ninth time
Qatar Airways has been named the World Best Airline for 2025 by Skytrax's World Airline Awards
US history's 'largest jewellery heist': Seven men indicted for robbery
US history's 'largest jewellery heist': Seven men indicted for robbery
Seven California men followed and robbed a jewellery truck ahead of Brinks' show in Pasadena three years ago
Alan Turing’s nearly-shredded handwritten document fetches record price at auction
Alan Turing’s nearly-shredded handwritten document fetches record price at auction
Turing played a major role in World War II by helping to break secret German codes using Enigma machine
ESA creates first artificial solar eclipse in space using two satellites
ESA creates first artificial solar eclipse in space using two satellites
The ESA took these pictures during the Proba-3 mission in March but they waited until now to share with the public
World’s smallest yet deadliest wild cats arrive at Utah Zoo to help battle extinction
World’s smallest yet deadliest wild cats arrive at Utah Zoo to help battle extinction
These cats have a very hight hunting success rate of 60% which is much higher than larger wild cats like lions