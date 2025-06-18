US history's 'largest jewellery heist': Seven men indicted for robbery

Seven California men followed and robbed a jewellery truck ahead of Brinks' show in Pasadena three years ago

  • by Web Desk
  • |
US historys largest jewellery heist: Seven men indicted for robbery
US history's 'largest jewellery heist': Seven men indicted for robbery

One of the most prominent jewellery heists has reached to its conclusion as authorities charged seven Californian men for the crime.

On Tuesday, June 17, the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced the charge for the heist involving the theft of $100 million worth of gold, gems, and luxury watches.

What went down in the largest jewellery heist in US?

The case remained a mystery in California for nearly three years after a Brinks company truck transporting the jewellery was robbed at a remote stop as one driver slept inside and another was having a meal.

Furthermore, the truck had been watched and tracked by the suspects since it left a jewellery show near San Francisco with 73 bags.

The next morning, they stole 24 bags when the truck was at a rest stop in Lebec, California.

Authorities alleged that one of the suspects explored the San Francisco show for several days in 2022 and then robbed the truck with his accomplices in the early hours of July 11.

The indictment revealed that the defendants observed as a Brinks truck was loaded with jewels and then followed the truck for approximately 300 miles from San Mateo to Lebec.

Officials added that the robbers did not use any weapons during the heist, and the robbery was discovered when the drivers returned to the vehicle and saw that the exterior padlock was missing.

Notably, some of the jewels were recovered during the execution of search warrants on June 16.

Read more : World
World's best airline 2025: Qatar Airways crowned for the ninth time
World's best airline 2025: Qatar Airways crowned for the ninth time
Qatar Airways has been named the World Best Airline for 2025 by Skytrax's World Airline Awards
Alan Turing’s nearly-shredded handwritten document fetches record price at auction
Alan Turing’s nearly-shredded handwritten document fetches record price at auction
Turing played a major role in World War II by helping to break secret German codes using Enigma machine
ESA creates first artificial solar eclipse in space using two satellites
ESA creates first artificial solar eclipse in space using two satellites
The ESA took these pictures during the Proba-3 mission in March but they waited until now to share with the public
World’s smallest yet deadliest wild cats arrive at Utah Zoo to help battle extinction
World’s smallest yet deadliest wild cats arrive at Utah Zoo to help battle extinction
These cats have a very hight hunting success rate of 60% which is much higher than larger wild cats like lions
Indonesia’s Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki erupts with huge mushroom cloud seen 90 miles away
Indonesia’s Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki erupts with huge mushroom cloud seen 90 miles away
Because of this intense eruption, authorities raised the volcano’s alert level to the highest danger level
Top 10 world’s most liveable city for 2025
Top 10 world’s most liveable city for 2025
Austria’s beautiful capital, Vienna, is no longer the most liveable city in the world
Bomb threat prompts IndiGo flight to make emergency landing in Nagpur
Bomb threat prompts IndiGo flight to make emergency landing in Nagpur
IndiGo flight from Oman to India carrying 163 on board makes precautionary landing amid bomb threat
Harvard wins temporary relief as judge extends block on foreign student ban
Harvard wins temporary relief as judge extends block on foreign student ban
US judge upholds suspension of President Donald Trump's ban on Harvard University foreign students
Minnesota lawmaker's children speak out after parents' tragic assassination
Minnesota lawmaker's children speak out after parents' tragic assassination
Minnesota Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark Break were killed in 'politically motivated' attack
US-UK sign trade deal as Trump meets Starmer at G7 Summit
US-UK sign trade deal as Trump meets Starmer at G7 Summit
UK will be protected from future US tariffs because Donald Trump ‘like them’
Air fryers at center of privacy scandal as new strict rules roll out
Air fryers at center of privacy scandal as new strict rules roll out
The new rules also apply to smartwatches and fitness trackers
Roald Dahl’s rare sketches resurface after decades, set to fetch thousands at auction
Roald Dahl’s rare sketches resurface after decades, set to fetch thousands at auction
Dahl, who passed away in 1990 at the age of 74, made these sketches using a black pen for his book 'Boy'