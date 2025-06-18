US history's 'largest jewellery heist': Seven men indicted for robbery

One of the most prominent jewellery heists has reached to its conclusion as authorities charged seven Californian men for the crime.
On Tuesday, June 17, the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced the charge for the heist involving the theft of $100 million worth of gold, gems, and luxury watches.
What went down in the largest jewellery heist in US?
The case remained a mystery in California for nearly three years after a Brinks company truck transporting the jewellery was robbed at a remote stop as one driver slept inside and another was having a meal.
Furthermore, the truck had been watched and tracked by the suspects since it left a jewellery show near San Francisco with 73 bags.
The next morning, they stole 24 bags when the truck was at a rest stop in Lebec, California.
Authorities alleged that one of the suspects explored the San Francisco show for several days in 2022 and then robbed the truck with his accomplices in the early hours of July 11.
The indictment revealed that the defendants observed as a Brinks truck was loaded with jewels and then followed the truck for approximately 300 miles from San Mateo to Lebec.
Officials added that the robbers did not use any weapons during the heist, and the robbery was discovered when the drivers returned to the vehicle and saw that the exterior padlock was missing.
Notably, some of the jewels were recovered during the execution of search warrants on June 16.