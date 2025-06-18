Austria to tighten gun laws after deadly school shooting

Austria mourned last week after a devastating school shooting in Graz killed 10 people

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Austria mourned last week after a devastating school shooting in Graz killed 10 people
Austria mourned last week after a devastating school shooting in Graz killed 10 people

Austria has decided to tighten the gun laws following a deadly school shooting in Graz.

According to Reuters, the conservative-led government on Wednesday announced that it is planning to strengthen gun control measures after a 21-year-old killed 10 people and then himself in the worst school shooting incident in the country.

Last week a gunman in the southern city of Graz used a legally owned shotgun and Glock pistol to kill 10 people at his former high school.

Austria vows ‘not to go back to business as usual’ after school shooting:

Following a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, the government said that it plans to raise the minimum age for a gun permit from 21 to 25, strengthen the psychological evaluations and extend the "cooling off phase" for all weapons to four weeks.

Chancellor Christian Stocker told a joint press conference along with the leaders of the two other parties in the ruling coalition, “We ... promised that we would not go back to business as usual and that we would draw the right conclusions from this crime to live up to the responsibility we have. Today's cabinet decision shows that we are fulfilling that responsibility.”

Austria currently has a relatively relaxed policy on firearm purchases as compared to the other European countries.

Under the currently implemented rules, any adult who is not banned from owning a weapon could buy a shotgun after a wait of three working days, while for the Glock, anyone aged 21 or over requires a gun permit and must pass a psychological test.

Read more : World
Chocolate prices see huge increase in UK amid inflation
Chocolate prices see huge increase in UK amid inflation
UK inflation hit chocolate costs as food prices see constant rise
Female baboons long lives secret linked with close bond with fathers
Female baboons long lives secret linked with close bond with fathers
A new study on female baboons has highlighted the importance of father-daughter bond in the female primates
World's best airline 2025: Qatar Airways crowned for the ninth time
World's best airline 2025: Qatar Airways crowned for the ninth time
Qatar Airways has been named the World Best Airline for 2025 by Skytrax's World Airline Awards
US history's 'largest jewellery heist': Seven men indicted for robbery
US history's 'largest jewellery heist': Seven men indicted for robbery
Seven California men followed and robbed a jewellery truck ahead of Brinks' show in Pasadena three years ago
Alan Turing’s nearly-shredded handwritten document fetches record price at auction
Alan Turing’s nearly-shredded handwritten document fetches record price at auction
Turing played a major role in World War II by helping to break secret German codes using Enigma machine
ESA creates first artificial solar eclipse in space using two satellites
ESA creates first artificial solar eclipse in space using two satellites
The ESA took these pictures during the Proba-3 mission in March but they waited until now to share with the public
World’s smallest yet deadliest wild cats arrive at Utah Zoo to help battle extinction
World’s smallest yet deadliest wild cats arrive at Utah Zoo to help battle extinction
These cats have a very hight hunting success rate of 60% which is much higher than larger wild cats like lions
Indonesia’s Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki erupts with huge mushroom cloud seen 90 miles away
Indonesia’s Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki erupts with huge mushroom cloud seen 90 miles away
Because of this intense eruption, authorities raised the volcano’s alert level to the highest danger level
Top 10 world’s most liveable city for 2025
Top 10 world’s most liveable city for 2025
Austria’s beautiful capital, Vienna, is no longer the most liveable city in the world
Bomb threat prompts IndiGo flight to make emergency landing in Nagpur
Bomb threat prompts IndiGo flight to make emergency landing in Nagpur
IndiGo flight from Oman to India carrying 163 on board makes precautionary landing amid bomb threat
Harvard wins temporary relief as judge extends block on foreign student ban
Harvard wins temporary relief as judge extends block on foreign student ban
US judge upholds suspension of President Donald Trump's ban on Harvard University foreign students
Minnesota lawmaker's children speak out after parents' tragic assassination
Minnesota lawmaker's children speak out after parents' tragic assassination
Minnesota Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark Break were killed in 'politically motivated' attack