80-year-old driver's wild ride in Rome: Mercedes stuck on Spanish Steps

Elderly man drove a Mercedes-Benz A Class down the landmark Spanish Steps in Rome

  • by Web Desk
  • |
80-year-old drivers wild ride in Rome: Mercedes stuck on Spanish Steps
80-year-old driver's wild ride in Rome: Mercedes stuck on Spanish Steps

An elderly man struck his luxury car stuck on the Spanish Steps in Rome after he “wrongly” drove on the historic site.

According to CNN, an 80-year-old man “wrongly” drove down Rome’s famous Spanish Steps and got stuck in the middle. The firefighters recovered the vehicle from the landmark on Tuesday.

City police in a statement said that the man did not get hurt in the incident but was taken to the hospital, where he tested negative for both drug and alcohol consumption.

The man whose identity has not been revealed told police that he was “going to work” when he took a wrong turn.

The Italian Fire Brigade stated that police officers patrolling the area stopped by a grey Mercedes-Benz A-Class car that was stuck halfway down the 18th-century staircase around 4 am on Tuesday. They used a crane at the foot of the steps to lift the vehicle.

Source: CNN
Source: CNN

The steps are currently closed to the public for the usual archaeologists inspection of the damage, a normal process that takes place after Rome’s historic monuments are involved in an incident.

Notably, under the Italian law, drivers over 80 years are required to renew their licence every two years and undergo a medical examination.

Previously, a Saudi man in 2022 drove a Maserati down the Spanish Steps and was charged with aggravated damage to cultural heritage after the 16th and 29th steps of the monuments sustained fractures.

Read more : World
UK advances reproductive rights: Decriminalize abortion while US cracks down
UK advances reproductive rights: Decriminalize abortion while US cracks down
From decriminalising abortion to stricter rules, UK and US take different paths on reproductive rights
Austria to tighten gun laws after deadly school shooting
Austria to tighten gun laws after deadly school shooting
Austria mourned last week after a devastating school shooting in Graz killed 10 people
Chocolate prices see huge increase in UK amid inflation
Chocolate prices see huge increase in UK amid inflation
UK inflation hit chocolate costs as food prices see constant rise
Female baboons long lives secret linked with close bond with fathers
Female baboons long lives secret linked with close bond with fathers
A new study on female baboons has highlighted the importance of father-daughter bond in the female primates
World's best airline 2025: Qatar Airways crowned for the ninth time
World's best airline 2025: Qatar Airways crowned for the ninth time
Qatar Airways has been named the World Best Airline for 2025 by Skytrax's World Airline Awards
US history's 'largest jewellery heist': Seven men indicted for robbery
US history's 'largest jewellery heist': Seven men indicted for robbery
Seven California men followed and robbed a jewellery truck ahead of Brinks' show in Pasadena three years ago
Alan Turing’s nearly-shredded handwritten document fetches record price at auction
Alan Turing’s nearly-shredded handwritten document fetches record price at auction
Turing played a major role in World War II by helping to break secret German codes using Enigma machine
ESA creates first artificial solar eclipse in space using two satellites
ESA creates first artificial solar eclipse in space using two satellites
The ESA took these pictures during the Proba-3 mission in March but they waited until now to share with the public
World’s smallest yet deadliest wild cats arrive at Utah Zoo to help battle extinction
World’s smallest yet deadliest wild cats arrive at Utah Zoo to help battle extinction
These cats have a very hight hunting success rate of 60% which is much higher than larger wild cats like lions
Indonesia’s Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki erupts with huge mushroom cloud seen 90 miles away
Indonesia’s Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki erupts with huge mushroom cloud seen 90 miles away
Because of this intense eruption, authorities raised the volcano’s alert level to the highest danger level
Top 10 world’s most liveable city for 2025
Top 10 world’s most liveable city for 2025
Austria’s beautiful capital, Vienna, is no longer the most liveable city in the world
Bomb threat prompts IndiGo flight to make emergency landing in Nagpur
Bomb threat prompts IndiGo flight to make emergency landing in Nagpur
IndiGo flight from Oman to India carrying 163 on board makes precautionary landing amid bomb threat