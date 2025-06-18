80-year-old driver's wild ride in Rome: Mercedes stuck on Spanish Steps

An elderly man struck his luxury car stuck on the Spanish Steps in Rome after he “wrongly” drove on the historic site.
According to CNN, an 80-year-old man “wrongly” drove down Rome’s famous Spanish Steps and got stuck in the middle. The firefighters recovered the vehicle from the landmark on Tuesday.
City police in a statement said that the man did not get hurt in the incident but was taken to the hospital, where he tested negative for both drug and alcohol consumption.
The man whose identity has not been revealed told police that he was “going to work” when he took a wrong turn.
The Italian Fire Brigade stated that police officers patrolling the area stopped by a grey Mercedes-Benz A-Class car that was stuck halfway down the 18th-century staircase around 4 am on Tuesday. They used a crane at the foot of the steps to lift the vehicle.
The steps are currently closed to the public for the usual archaeologists inspection of the damage, a normal process that takes place after Rome’s historic monuments are involved in an incident.
Notably, under the Italian law, drivers over 80 years are required to renew their licence every two years and undergo a medical examination.
Previously, a Saudi man in 2022 drove a Maserati down the Spanish Steps and was charged with aggravated damage to cultural heritage after the 16th and 29th steps of the monuments sustained fractures.