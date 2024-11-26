World

1980 NY missing couple’s mystery deepens as disappeared car found in Georgia

A 44 years old disappeared car of New York missing couple has been found recently in Georgia

  • by Web Desk
  • November 26, 2024
1980’s NY missing couple’s mystery deepens as disappeared car found in Georgia
1980’s NY missing couple’s mystery deepens as disappeared car found in Georgia

Four decades after a New York couple went missing in 1980, a Florida search team has discovered a car that matches the description of the disappeared vehicle.

The car, which belongs to a wealthy couple who resided in NY, has recently been found in a south Georgia pond, the place where the couple was seen for the last time before vanishing into thin air in 1980, reported the state police.

On Friday, the Glynn County police issued a statement in which it was revealed that during a search, Florida team, that uses sonar to find missing objects, found a car submerged in a pond near Interstate 95, reported AP News.

The discovered vehicle’s description nearly matches the one provided when a missing complaint was filed of the couple.

In the spring of 1980, retired oil executive Charles Romer, 73, and his wife Catherine, 75, were reported missing with their 1978 Lincoln.

It was reported that the duo checked into a Holiday Inn in Brunswick, Georgia, while they were on their way back home from Miami Beach, Florida. The Hotel employees, when noticed that the couple had not be seen for days, filed a missing complain.

“At this time there is no conclusion about the identity of the remains that were found,” police said in a statement.

George Baker, who was the diver searching the over years, in 1998 told the outlet, “We all felt with our experience that these people had been kidnapped and killed for her jewelry, and the vehicle and the bodies were hidden in the water."

As per the latest report, a human bone is also found inside the car. With the help of Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the local police are trying to solve the case. The pond is also being drained reportedly.

'Demure' crowned 2024 Word of the Year after viral TikTok by Jools Lebron
'Demure' crowned 2024 Word of the Year after viral TikTok by Jools Lebron
Google Maps directed 3 men to death after guiding them off incomplete bridge
Google Maps directed 3 men to death after guiding them off incomplete bridge
Salmon makes historic comeback to Klamath River Basin after 100 years
Salmon makes historic comeback to Klamath River Basin after 100 years
Stranger's comment saves newborn baby's life in Florida: Details inside
Stranger's comment saves newborn baby's life in Florida: Details inside
Trump cleared of federal indictment as judge dismisses 2020 election case
Trump cleared of federal indictment as judge dismisses 2020 election case
1,500-year-old hidden rooms discovered beneath Byzantine church in Istanbul
1,500-year-old hidden rooms discovered beneath Byzantine church in Istanbul
Red Sea boat sinks on diving trip, 17 tourists and crew missing
Red Sea boat sinks on diving trip, 17 tourists and crew missing
Lahore ranks 4th in world's most polluted cities despite improvement
Lahore ranks 4th in world's most polluted cities despite improvement
‘A Woman of Substance’ author Barbara Taylor Bradford dies at 91
‘A Woman of Substance’ author Barbara Taylor Bradford dies at 91
Donald Trump's team unveils ambitious energy plan to boost oil, gas production
Donald Trump's team unveils ambitious energy plan to boost oil, gas production
Bishop T.D. Jakes gives health update after Sunday service ‘health incident’
Bishop T.D. Jakes gives health update after Sunday service ‘health incident’
UN declares home as ‘most dangerous place’ for women and girls
UN declares home as ‘most dangerous place’ for women and girls