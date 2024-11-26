1980 NY missing couple’s mystery deepens as disappeared car found in Georgia

Four decades after a New York couple went missing in 1980, a Florida search team has discovered a car that matches the description of the disappeared vehicle.
The car, which belongs to a wealthy couple who resided in NY, has recently been found in a south Georgia pond, the place where the couple was seen for the last time before vanishing into thin air in 1980, reported the state police.
On Friday, the Glynn County police issued a statement in which it was revealed that during a search, Florida team, that uses sonar to find missing objects, found a car submerged in a pond near Interstate 95, reported AP News.
The discovered vehicle’s description nearly matches the one provided when a missing complaint was filed of the couple.
In the spring of 1980, retired oil executive Charles Romer, 73, and his wife Catherine, 75, were reported missing with their 1978 Lincoln.
It was reported that the duo checked into a Holiday Inn in Brunswick, Georgia, while they were on their way back home from Miami Beach, Florida. The Hotel employees, when noticed that the couple had not be seen for days, filed a missing complain.
“At this time there is no conclusion about the identity of the remains that were found,” police said in a statement.
George Baker, who was the diver searching the over years, in 1998 told the outlet, “We all felt with our experience that these people had been kidnapped and killed for her jewelry, and the vehicle and the bodies were hidden in the water."
As per the latest report, a human bone is also found inside the car. With the help of Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the local police are trying to solve the case. The pond is also being drained reportedly.