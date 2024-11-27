World

Storm Conall to hit southern UK with heavy rain amid recovery from Bert

The Dutch Weather Service has named the storm, in partnership with the Met Office and Met Eireann in Ireland

  • November 27, 2024
After Storm Bert caused widespread destruction across England, a newly named storm, Conall, is expected to bring heavy rain to southern England and Wales.

As per BBC, Storm Bert brought heavy rain and strong winds over the weekend, resulting in at least five deaths and causing major disruptions to homes, roads and rail networks.

The Met Office has recently issued a yellow weather warning for rainfall in several southern parts of the UK, effective until midday on Wednesday.

Sources revealed that the rain from Storm Conall would begin as “quite heavy” before shifting eastward overnight.

As it moves across the southern parts of the country, it will still be developing, causing the most severe weather to head across the North Sea and impact the low countries.

The Dutch Weather Service has named the storm, in partnership with the Met Office and Met Eireann in Ireland, who name storms to simplify communication.

As per the outlet, the rain band is expected to shift on Wednesday, bringing wet conditions to Lincolnshire, the Peak District and the Midlands.

Meanwhile, the coastal areas of Norfolk, Suffolk, Essex and Kent could experience “near gale force” winds, while in the north, frost is expected in Scotland and the Lake District.

To note, Conall is the third storm of the season to be named after Ashley and Bert.

