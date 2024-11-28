Uganda hit by devastating landslides, death toll reaches 13

In a latest report update on Uganda’s heavy rainfall and deadly landslides, it has been revealed that 13 people have lost their lives while several have been reported missing in eastern Uganda.
On Thursday, November 28, The Uganda Red Cross Society shared fresh updates in which they reported that 13 dead bodies had been recovered after the devastating landslides hit the region.
They also went on to share that last night, the landslides “completely buried” 40 houses across six villages in Bulambuli’s mountainous district, reported Al Jazeera.
While speaking to AFP, Faheera Mpalanyi, who is the district commissioner, stated, “We lost about 30 people.”
She added, “Given the devastation and the size of the area affected and from what the affected families are telling us, several people are missing and probably buried in the debris.”
It was also reported that despite numerous rescue efforts, the death toll is still expected to see a rise, while to rescue stranded motorists, emergency teams have been dispatched.
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Uganda’s defense forces expressed grief and stated, “Unfortunately, one of the boats capsized, resulting in the death of one engineer.”
The prime minister’s office of the East African country issued a disaster alert on Wednesday after heavy downpour led to flooding in the northwest due to a tributary of the Nile River burst its banks.