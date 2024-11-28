World

Uganda hit by devastating landslides, death toll reaches 13

Several people have been reported missing while 13 lost their lives to deadly Uganda rainfall

  • by Web Desk
  • November 28, 2024
Uganda hit by devastating landslides, death toll reaches 13
Uganda hit by devastating landslides, death toll reaches 13

In a latest report update on Uganda’s heavy rainfall and deadly landslides, it has been revealed that 13 people have lost their lives while several have been reported missing in eastern Uganda.

On Thursday, November 28, The Uganda Red Cross Society shared fresh updates in which they reported that 13 dead bodies had been recovered after the devastating landslides hit the region.

They also went on to share that last night, the landslides “completely buried” 40 houses across six villages in Bulambuli’s mountainous district, reported Al Jazeera.

While speaking to AFP, Faheera Mpalanyi, who is the district commissioner, stated, “We lost about 30 people.”

She added, “Given the devastation and the size of the area affected and from what the affected families are telling us, several people are missing and probably buried in the debris.”

It was also reported that despite numerous rescue efforts, the death toll is still expected to see a rise, while to rescue stranded motorists, emergency teams have been dispatched.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Uganda’s defense forces expressed grief and stated, “Unfortunately, one of the boats capsized, resulting in the death of one engineer.”

The prime minister’s office of the East African country issued a disaster alert on Wednesday after heavy downpour led to flooding in the northwest due to a tributary of the Nile River burst its banks.

Massive fossil skull of extinct elephant reveals secrets of evolution

Massive fossil skull of extinct elephant reveals secrets of evolution
FIA chief Ben Sulayem fires top F1 steward, weeks after race director axed

FIA chief Ben Sulayem fires top F1 steward, weeks after race director axed
Uganda hit by devastating landslides, death toll reaches 13

Uganda hit by devastating landslides, death toll reaches 13
Kate Middleton, Prince William share sad statement after heartbreaking incident

Kate Middleton, Prince William share sad statement after heartbreaking incident
Massive fossil skull of extinct elephant reveals secrets of evolution
Massive fossil skull of extinct elephant reveals secrets of evolution
Scientists uncover longest-living bird species in the world
Scientists uncover longest-living bird species in the world
Tragic minibus disaster leaves 27 dead amid flash floods in north Sumatra
Tragic minibus disaster leaves 27 dead amid flash floods in north Sumatra
Donald Trump’s administration faces new security challenges
Donald Trump’s administration faces new security challenges
US-China relations shift with release of three detained Americans
US-China relations shift with release of three detained Americans
Carson Daly melts hearts by cooking with son and wife: ‘Cute together’
Carson Daly melts hearts by cooking with son and wife: ‘Cute together’
ICC prosecutor moves to arrest Myanmar’s leader for alleged war crimes
ICC prosecutor moves to arrest Myanmar’s leader for alleged war crimes
Wildlife Photographer of the Year People’s Choice Award 2024: Voting begins
Wildlife Photographer of the Year People’s Choice Award 2024: Voting begins
William Hague announced Oxford University's new chancellor
William Hague announced Oxford University's new chancellor
FBI's most wanted fugitive arrested in Wales after 21 years on run
FBI's most wanted fugitive arrested in Wales after 21 years on run
Biggest November snowstorm lashes parts of Seoul
Biggest November snowstorm lashes parts of Seoul
Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire: Thousands head home as peace returns to Lebanon
Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire: Thousands head home as peace returns to Lebanon