World

Fossils found in Scotland hint at polar bear presence during last Ice Age

Over the years, bones from other now-extinct animals in Scotland have also been discovered in the cave system

  • by Web Desk
  • November 29, 2024
Fossils found in Scotland hint at polar bear presence during last Ice Age
Fossils found in Scotland hint at polar bear presence during last Ice Age

New evidence may suggest that polar bears once roamed Scotland during the last ice age.

As per BBC, scientists had earlier speculated that some of the remains discovered deep within Inchnadamph’s ancient Bone Caves belonged to these animals.

Upon examining, these samples had previously been identified as brown bears.

Researchers from National Museums Scotland, along with researchers from the universities of Aberdeen and Edinburgh, then re-examined fossils gathered from the limestone cliffs in Assynt.

Recent progress in the chemical analysis of bones and teeth allowed researchers to re-examine the remains.

The study published in the scientific journal Annales Zoologici Fennici revealed that three samples indicated the remains likely belonged to bears, dating back 30,000 to 50,000 years, with diets primarily made up of seafood, much like today’s polar bears.

Prof Kate Britton, from the University of Aberdeen, said in a statement, "We have identified several samples which stick out like a sore thumb both from the diets of other bears living in Scotland thousands of years ago and from what we'd expect of today's brown bears.”

The statement added, “Instead of consuming the meat of land-based animals, plants, or even a little salmon, like contemporary brown bears, these bears appear to have lived almost exclusively on seafood."

The team is now working with collaborators in Sweden to perform DNA analysis on the samples in order to determine the species of the bears.

Over the years, bones from other now-extinct animals in Scotland have also been discovered in the cave system that includes lemming, wild horses, lynx and wolf. 

Meghan Markle faces setback with American Riviera Orchard as she rethinks projects

Meghan Markle faces setback with American Riviera Orchard as she rethinks projects
Fossils found in Scotland hint at polar bear presence during last Ice Age

Fossils found in Scotland hint at polar bear presence during last Ice Age
Malaysia faces tragedy as floods kill three, uproot over 90,000 residents

Malaysia faces tragedy as floods kill three, uproot over 90,000 residents
King Charles plans 'complete family reunion' for annual Christmas celebration

King Charles plans 'complete family reunion' for annual Christmas celebration
China completes 46-year journey to transform desert into green land
China completes 46-year journey to transform desert into green land
Malaysia faces tragedy as floods kill three, uproot over 90,000 residents
Malaysia faces tragedy as floods kill three, uproot over 90,000 residents
UK PM Keir Starmer appoints new transport minister after Louise Haigh resigns
UK PM Keir Starmer appoints new transport minister after Louise Haigh resigns
Australia issues urgent warning over deadly liquor in Laos amid tourist deaths
Australia issues urgent warning over deadly liquor in Laos amid tourist deaths
World's largest gold deposit discovered in China
World's largest gold deposit discovered in China
Lost goddess statue unearthed near Titanic wreck after years of searching
Lost goddess statue unearthed near Titanic wreck after years of searching
Putin gives major threat to ‘decision-making centres’ with new missiles
Putin gives major threat to ‘decision-making centres’ with new missiles
Dog reunites with owner 9 days after spreading chaos at Paris airport
Dog reunites with owner 9 days after spreading chaos at Paris airport
Shiekh Hasina comes forward in support of ‘unjustly’ arrested Hindu monk
Shiekh Hasina comes forward in support of ‘unjustly’ arrested Hindu monk
Adani controversy sparks chaos in Indian parliament, temporarily suspended
Adani controversy sparks chaos in Indian parliament, temporarily suspended
Massive fossil skull of extinct elephant reveals secrets of evolution
Massive fossil skull of extinct elephant reveals secrets of evolution
Uganda hit by devastating landslides, death toll reaches 13
Uganda hit by devastating landslides, death toll reaches 13