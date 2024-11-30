Syrian rebels enter country's second-largest city for first time in 8 years

Syrian opposition forces have entered Aleppo for the first time in eight years following their surprise offense earlier this week.
According to Al Jazeera, Syrian state media reported that at least four people have been killed after the rebel forces took control of the second-largest city of the country.
As per Syria war monitors and fighters, the rebels launched their ground attack in Aleppo with car bombing and fighting with the government forces on Friday, November 29, 2024.
In a statement posted on the rebel-affiliated channel, the opposition forces announced, “Our forces have begun entering the city of Aleppo."
Moreover, later the government forces claimed that they had regained control of a number of towns in Aleppo and Idlib provinces.
The Syrian army said, “Our forces continue to repel the major offensive launched by armed terrorist groups.” Adding that it was “able to retake control of certain positions.”
Meanwhile, the Al Jazeera correspondent reported, “(Rebels) have taken control of the countryside of Western Aleppo. But of course, they are close to the city center of Aleppo. Also, the opposition factions took control of the M5 highway, which is a very strong logistics and military transfer route.”
Furthermore, rebel forces led by the Hay’et Tahrir al-Shams armed group on Wednesday, November 27, 2024, launched an offensive attack on dozens of towns and villages in the northwestern province of Aleppo for the first time since government forces captured the city in 2016.