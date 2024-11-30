World

Eastern US shivers under Arctic blast and intense lake-effect snow

Dangerously cold Arctic air captured much of the eastern US on Saturday, November 30, 2024

  • November 30, 2024
Eastern United States is facing severely chilling Arctic air blast as some parts of the Great Lakes and Northeast are gripped under the blanket of multiple feet of snow.

As per latest forecast by the National Weather Service’s Weather Prediction Center, the wave of frigid air that swept south across the norther Plains and Midwest to the South and East Coast is predicted to continue through the weekend, making the temperature reach record high since last winter, reported CNN on Saturday, November 30, 2024.

It has also been reported that much of the eastern US will witness the temperature dropping 15 to 20 degrees, from Minnesota to Texas. This comes as a consequence of chilling air effect over the record-warm Great Lakes.

Some areas are also reportedly expected to see the temperature drop to somewhere between -30 to -40 degrees.

“Wind chills across much of the Dakotas and Minnesota will be below negative 15 with portions of North Dakota as cold as negative 30-40,” the center said.

Meanwhile, northeastern Ohio and northwestern Pennsylvania are also on high-alert for significant impacts from prolonged, heavy snowfall.

“Accumulations will measure in feet in the hardest hit areas, with breezy conditions leading to drifting snow as well. Travel will be difficult to impossible,” warned the Weather Prediction Center.

To note, the effect would lead to the season’s first major lake-effect snow event.

