'The Simpsons' nails it again with its 'hilarious' prediction

The American sitcom The Simpsons is widely known for its future predictions, which have been astonishing people with their accuracy over the years.
Its producer David Mirkin has recently revealed what he believes to be the “funniest” prediction from the series, one that was so unexpected that even the show’s creator did not think it would actually happen in real life.
Speaking to the New York Post at the Vulture Festival, the producer revealed, “Yes, predicting Donald Trump would be president is still one of the funniest predictions we ever made.”
The 69-year-old while sharing his personal favourite prediction said, “I think Lisa as president is a great one and I still believe that will happen, so that's something everybody can look forward to!”
David then humorously revealed why the predictions made in the series often turn out to be so true.
“You know, this is kind of a secret I don’t tell everybody,” the producer jokes, adding “But people ask, how do we do that, how do we predict … Various times in the writers room, time travelers appear, tell us things, just to put in the show and mess with people’s minds, and it works perfectly!”
The Simpsons is an American animated sitcom created by Matt Groening. Since its debut on December 17, 1989, 774 episodes of the show have been broadcast.
David further admitted, “We always try and go after anything that’s important. Anything that people care about, there is a way to approach it with humor and compassion and empathy and incredible meanness all at the same time.”
As for the future of The Simpsons, David shared, “We would like to go another 36 seasons, but the world will not exist that long, so that's the only sad [part]. I mean our next prediction is going to be the end of the earth, but you'll see — it's coming up!”