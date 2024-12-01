World

Survivor of 2004 tsunami recounts harrowing experience of being buried alive

The 2004 Indian Ocean earthquake and tsunami killed more than 2,30,000 people in more than 10 countries

  • by Web Desk
  • December 01, 2024
Survivor of 2004 tsunami recounts harrowing experience of being buried alive
Survivor of 2004 tsunami recounts harrowing experience of being buried alive

Soffie Modin, a survivor of the tragic 2004 tsunami that claimed thousands of lives, has shared her harrowing story of her survival after 19 years

Modin was on vacation on Phi Phi Islands in Thailand with her then-fiancé Magnus, his brother and another friend when the massive tsunami struck on December 26, 2004.

"We only heard a sound, like a really loud sound. No people screaming, nothing like that, just like a train was coming.” she told PEOPLE.

The powerful waves swept away the whole group including Modin, who found herself alone, buried under debris for hours.

"I had nerve damage in my leg because it was like a big woody thing was pressuring into my stomach. So down there at that moment, I thought I would lose my leg totally,” she recounted.

However, Eventually, Modin was rescued and reunited with Magnus, but his brother was killed. It took her eight months in the hospital and home care to recover. But she ultimately realized she needed to embrace her "second chance" in life — "grateful to be alive."

Eventually, she was rescued and reunited with Magnus, but his brother could not make it and tragically lost his life.

Modin then spent eight months in the hospital and home care to recover.

"Maybe it's hard [for the younger generation] to understand that it wasn't so easy," she added.

To note, the 2004 Indian Ocean earthquake and tsunami killed more than 2,30,000 people in Indonesia, Sri Lanka, India, Thailand and nine other countries.

Suni Lee's journey from setbacks to winning six Olympic medals

Suni Lee's journey from setbacks to winning six Olympic medals
Survivor of 2004 tsunami recounts harrowing experience of being buried alive

Survivor of 2004 tsunami recounts harrowing experience of being buried alive
Prince Harry to use Taylor Swift in Royal security battle?

Prince Harry to use Taylor Swift in Royal security battle?
Say goodbye to menstrual pain with THIS one fruit

Say goodbye to menstrual pain with THIS one fruit
Donald Trump slams BRICS with 100% tariff threat over dollar replacement
Donald Trump slams BRICS with 100% tariff threat over dollar replacement
Gautam Adani breaks silence on US fraud allegations for first time
Gautam Adani breaks silence on US fraud allegations for first time
Janey Godley’s last goodbye brims with laughter and heartfelt tributes
Janey Godley’s last goodbye brims with laughter and heartfelt tributes
'The Simpsons' nails it again with its 'hilarious' prediction
'The Simpsons' nails it again with its 'hilarious' prediction
Zelensky ties peace to NATO membership for Ukraine’s unoccupied regions
Zelensky ties peace to NATO membership for Ukraine’s unoccupied regions
Woman slips past security, boards Delta flight without boarding pass
Woman slips past security, boards Delta flight without boarding pass
Eastern US shivers under Arctic blast and intense lake-effect snow
Eastern US shivers under Arctic blast and intense lake-effect snow
$6.2 million taped banana artwork meets shocking ending: Watch
$6.2 million taped banana artwork meets shocking ending: Watch
North Korea bans two popular dishes to ‘invade’ South Korean culture
North Korea bans two popular dishes to ‘invade’ South Korean culture
Syrian rebels enter country's second-largest city for first time in 8 years
Syrian rebels enter country's second-largest city for first time in 8 years
Thousands of travelers face delays and cancellations on Black Friday
Thousands of travelers face delays and cancellations on Black Friday
China completes 46-year journey to transform desert into green land
China completes 46-year journey to transform desert into green land