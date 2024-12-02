Sports

James Wiseman’s journey from NBA glory to overcoming injury struggles

By June 2016, ESPN ranked Wiseman among its top 25 players in the 2020 recruiting class

James Wiseman reportedly had surgery after tearing his left Achilles in the team’s season opener against the Detroit Pistons.

Shams Charania of ESPN reported the news, noting that a "full recovery timeline will be established in the coming weeks."

The player secured multiple national player of the year awards and played in the McDonald's All-American Game after his final season.

By June 2016, ESPN ranked Wiseman among its top 25 players in the 2020 recruiting class.

He became an NBA champion with the team in 2022, despite being sidelined due to severe injury.

James Wiseman Injury:

Wiseman injured himself during the Pacers' win over the Pistons. There was no contact with another player, but he suddenly felt sharp pain in his leg, collapsed, and needed help to leave the court. Before the injury, he had scored six points, hitting 2-of-4 shots in just under five minutes of play.

Unfortunately, Wiseman’s career has been affected by several injuries. The No. 2 pick in the 2020 NBA draft only played 39 games in his rookie year with the Golden State Warriors due to knee and wrist problems and missed the entire 2021-22 season because of a torn meniscus.

Achilles tendon tears typically require 4-6 months to recover, and they often end up being season-ending injuries.

James Wiseman age:

He was born on March 31, 2001, and now he is 23 years old. He played college basketball for the Memphis Tigers. Listed at 6 feet 11 inches (2.11 m), he plays the center position.

