Travis Kelce opens up about decision on future with Chiefs, reveals timeline

Four-time All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce plans to wait until after the season to make a decision on retirement.
The new league year officially begins March 11, which also marks the beginning of free agency. But teams can speak with potential free agents in the days leading up to that date, and they also will have been working on their plans for the April draft, according to AP.
Kelce said that he appreciated the way that his brother, Jason Kelce, retired after 13 seasons with the Eagles. The elder Kelce made the announcement on March 4, 2024, which gave them ample opportunity to plan their roster construction for last season.
“Seeing my brother go through it and seeing — I don’t know, how the league works ... I want to give the Chiefs a good opportunity, whether I come back or not, and vice versa,” Travis Kelce said following a final practice for Sunday’s game against the Colts.
“It’s one of those things where I’d like to make that decision before they have draft picks and free agency opens,” Kelce continued, “and they can go out there and fill the roster appropriately. All of that will be after the season. I won’t think about it until then.”
Some thought Kelce, a 10-time Pro Bowl selection, might retire after the Chiefs lost to the Eagles in the Super Bowl in February. But he quickly announced his intention to return, then went about getting in better shape during this past offseason.