Sports

Travis Kelce opens up about decision on future with Chiefs, reveals timeline

Travis Kelce puts Chiefs first decides to make retirement decision after 2025 season

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • |
Four-time All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce plans to wait until after the season to make a decision on retirement.

The new league year officially begins March 11, which also marks the beginning of free agency. But teams can speak with potential free agents in the days leading up to that date, and they also will have been working on their plans for the April draft, according to AP.

Kelce said that he appreciated the way that his brother, Jason Kelce, retired after 13 seasons with the Eagles. The elder Kelce made the announcement on March 4, 2024, which gave them ample opportunity to plan their roster construction for last season.

“Seeing my brother go through it and seeing — I don’t know, how the league works ... I want to give the Chiefs a good opportunity, whether I come back or not, and vice versa,” Travis Kelce said following a final practice for Sunday’s game against the Colts.

“It’s one of those things where I’d like to make that decision before they have draft picks and free agency opens,” Kelce continued, “and they can go out there and fill the roster appropriately. All of that will be after the season. I won’t think about it until then.”

Some thought Kelce, a 10-time Pro Bowl selection, might retire after the Chiefs lost to the Eagles in the Super Bowl in February. But he quickly announced his intention to return, then went about getting in better shape during this past offseason.

Lando Norris grabs ‘stressful as hell’ pole in wet Las Vegas Qualifying

Norris snatches pole in treacherous Las Vegas conditions as Oscar Piastri finishes fifth

Davis Cup Finals: Berrettini puts Italy on verge of third consecutive title

Italy is aiming to win three Davis Cup titles in a row for the first time in 53 years

Premier League replaces PSR with SCR as salary cap proposal fails

The Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) will be replaced by a new Squad Cost Ratio (SCR) system next season

Cole Palmer suffers fresh blow after home accident

Cole Palmer managed just four appearance this season due to ongoing fitness issues

Fernando Bale, Australian retired racing greyhound dies at 12

The legendary racing greyhound, whose offspring have won almost 55,000 races, was put down on Friday

Manhole cover halts Las Vegas Grand Prix in shocking track incident

The Las Vegas practice, headed by Lando Norris, was suspended after a manhole cover came loose

Carlos Sainz gives telling response to Ferrari drama

Ferrari has been making headlines after John Elkann commented on drivers needing to focus more on driving

Birmingham City unveils massive 62,000-seat Powerhouse Stadium

Birmingham City Powerhouse is meant to symbolize excellence for the city

Davis Cup Finals: Spain triumph in doubles after Carlos Alcaraz setback

The Davis Cup Finals in Bologna is the sixth edition of the tournament in its new format

Lewis Hamilton discusses work ethic after Ferrari chief's 'talk less' jab

The British driver is seemingly having a hard time during his debut year at Ferrari after continous devastating race weekends

Djokovic opens up about Alcaraz vs Sinner's ATP Finals clash

Jannik Sinner secured a win at the ATP Finals title match against Carlos Alcaraz in a two-hour and 15-minute game

Olympic snowboarder charged with murder of witness in high-profile drug case

The FBI has increased the reward for any information leading to Ryan Wedding from $10 million to $15 million