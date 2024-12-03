Taylor Swift offers help to ‘Tonight Show’ former host with sweet gesture

Taylor Swift has once saved The Tonight Show former host Jay Leno with an unexpected move.
Jay reminisced about a time when the pop icon saved him during a chat with TMZ.
He shared a road rage story involving Taylor Swift and how she helped him during a tough time.
The American television host revealed that he once got into a tragic fight with a person and he ended up hurting his feelings, so to compensate it he told the guy, “I said, ‘Look, I got Taylor Swift on the show next Wednesday. Do you daughters like Taylor Swift?’ [He said], ‘Oh, they love Taylor Swift.’”
Jay added, “I said, ‘I tell you what, I'll give you two tickets to the show and you come back and meet [her].”
Notably, he hosted The Tonight Show from 1992 to 2009 and again from 2010 to 2014.
Later on, Taylor met the driver’s daughter backstage and greeted them.
“I told Taylor the situation. She gave him swag [and] talked to the girls. I mean [she] was the nicest person,” Jay explains.
Last week, the 14-time Grammy winner proved her humbleness while meeting fans after her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s match.