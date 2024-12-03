Entertainment

Taylor Swift offers help to ‘Tonight Show’ former host with sweet gesture

Taylor Swift is set to conclude her Eras Tour world tour in Vancouver on December 8, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • December 03, 2024
Taylor Swift offers help to ‘Tonight Show’ former host with sweet gesture
Taylor Swift offers help to ‘Tonight Show’ former host with sweet gesture

Taylor Swift has once saved The Tonight Show former host Jay Leno with an unexpected move.

Jay reminisced about a time when the pop icon saved him during a chat with TMZ.

He shared a road rage story involving Taylor Swift and how she helped him during a tough time.

The American television host revealed that he once got into a tragic fight with a person and he ended up hurting his feelings, so to compensate it he told the guy, “I said, ‘Look, I got Taylor Swift on the show next Wednesday. Do you daughters like Taylor Swift?’ [He said], ‘Oh, they love Taylor Swift.’”

Jay added, “I said, ‘I tell you what, I'll give you two tickets to the show and you come back and meet [her].”

Notably, he hosted The Tonight Show from 1992 to 2009 and again from 2010 to 2014.

Later on, Taylor met the driver’s daughter backstage and greeted them.

“I told Taylor the situation. She gave him swag [and] talked to the girls. I mean [she] was the nicest person,” Jay explains.

Last week, the 14-time Grammy winner proved her humbleness while meeting fans after her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s match.

Margot Robbie takes credit for her iconic role in ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’

Margot Robbie takes credit for her iconic role in ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’
Zendaya, Angelina Jolie steal spotlight at 34th Annual Gotham Awards

Zendaya, Angelina Jolie steal spotlight at 34th Annual Gotham Awards
Panthers wide receiver Adam Thielen wows fans with 'incredible' catch: Watch

Panthers wide receiver Adam Thielen wows fans with 'incredible' catch: Watch
Kate Middleton shares heartfelt video after 'emotional' olive branch to Harry

Kate Middleton shares heartfelt video after 'emotional' olive branch to Harry
Margot Robbie takes credit for her iconic role in ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’
Margot Robbie takes credit for her iconic role in ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’
Zendaya, Angelina Jolie steal spotlight at 34th Annual Gotham Awards
Zendaya, Angelina Jolie steal spotlight at 34th Annual Gotham Awards
Jenna Johnson, Val Chmerkovskiy's son Rome poses with 'DWTS' trophies
Jenna Johnson, Val Chmerkovskiy's son Rome poses with 'DWTS' trophies
Camila Cabello breaks silence on unfair comparisons to Charli XCX
Camila Cabello breaks silence on unfair comparisons to Charli XCX
Beyoncé accused of 'robbing' boyband 911 in 90's
Beyoncé accused of 'robbing' boyband 911 in 90's
Kourtney Kardashian slammed for extravagant Christmas decor: 'Pure greed on display'
Kourtney Kardashian slammed for extravagant Christmas decor: 'Pure greed on display'
Cardi B takes shocking decision amid trolls: 'Yesterday was my last day’
Cardi B takes shocking decision amid trolls: 'Yesterday was my last day’
Discover Siow Wei: Everything about rising TikTok star and fashion icon
Discover Siow Wei: Everything about rising TikTok star and fashion icon
Angelina Jolie makes BIG career confession after ‘Maria’ release
Angelina Jolie makes BIG career confession after ‘Maria’ release
'Cobra Kai' stars Rayna Vallandingham ‘looks like’ Zendaya in new photos
'Cobra Kai' stars Rayna Vallandingham ‘looks like’ Zendaya in new photos
‘Moana 2’ dethrones ‘Frozen II’ with THIS milestone record
‘Moana 2’ dethrones ‘Frozen II’ with THIS milestone record
Elton John makes heartbreaking confession at his musical premiere
Elton John makes heartbreaking confession at his musical premiere