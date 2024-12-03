Sci-Tech

Elon Musk's multi-billion dollar pay package rejected for second time

Delaware court judge once again ruled that the Tesla boss is not entitled to receive a $56bn pay package

  • by Web Desk
  • December 03, 2024
Elon Musks multi-billion dollar pay package rejected for second time
Elon Musk's multi-billion dollar pay package rejected for second time

Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s record-breaking multi-billion pay package was once again rejected by the US court.

Delaware Chancery Court Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick on Monday, December 2, 2024, for the second time rejected the $56bn (£47bn) pay award for Musk despite shareholders' approval of the package at a June 2024 meeting, reported CNN.

Previously, McCormick ruled in favor of the shareholders who challenged the CEO package in court, arguing that both parties, the tech giant and the Tesla board, “bore the burden of proving that the compensation plan was fair, and they failed to meet their burden.”

In the latest ruling, Chancellor of Delaware’s Court of Chancery said there was no legal precedent to change her previous decision, and if courts condoned “the practice of allowing defeated parties to create new facts for the purpose of revising judgments, lawsuits would become interminable.”

“The large and talented group of defense firms got creative with the ratification argument, but their unprecedented theories go against multiple strains of settled law,” she wrote in a 103-page opinion.

Meanwhile, reacting to the ruling, Musk wrote on X, “Shareholders should control company votes, not judges."

The electric car company also called the decision “wrong” and said, “This ruling, if not overturned, means that judges and plaintiffs’ lawyers run Delaware companies rather than their rightful owners, the shareholders.”

Furthermore, even though 75% of shareholders voted for it, Judge McCormick said that the pay package was the largest ever for a CEO. 

Rare eye cancer treatment: NHS England to introduce 'pioneering' drug

Rare eye cancer treatment: NHS England to introduce 'pioneering' drug
Mahira Khan brings nostalgia with 'Bin Roye' BTS glimpses

Mahira Khan brings nostalgia with 'Bin Roye' BTS glimpses

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry drop major news before Kate’s key appearance

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry drop major news before Kate’s key appearance
Megan Fox reveals heartwarming reactions from her kids on pregnancy news

Megan Fox reveals heartwarming reactions from her kids on pregnancy news
Pesticides dangerous to pollinators found in majority of English rivers
Pesticides dangerous to pollinators found in majority of English rivers
THIS app can predict your death and help you live longer
THIS app can predict your death and help you live longer
Is wearable tech turning people into over-monitors?
Is wearable tech turning people into over-monitors?
Scented candles: The aesthetic trend with HIDDEN dangers
Scented candles: The aesthetic trend with HIDDEN dangers
Google Photos gets fresh look with revamped interface
Google Photos gets fresh look with revamped interface
Australia accuses Elon Musk of putting ‘agenda’ on X amid social media ban
Australia accuses Elon Musk of putting ‘agenda’ on X amid social media ban
Black Friday online shopping hits historic highs across the US
Black Friday online shopping hits historic highs across the US
Woman loses £20,000 to AI investment scam featuring fake Keir Starmer
Woman loses £20,000 to AI investment scam featuring fake Keir Starmer
Scientists reveal alarming ocean colour shift: What it means for our planet?
Scientists reveal alarming ocean colour shift: What it means for our planet?
Antarctica experiencing once in 2,000-year event due to climate change
Antarctica experiencing once in 2,000-year event due to climate change
ChatGPT faces stiff competition after Grok receives a new update
ChatGPT faces stiff competition after Grok receives a new update
Italian regulators caution GEDI about potential data risks with OpenAI
Italian regulators caution GEDI about potential data risks with OpenAI