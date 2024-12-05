Justin Baldoni reveals heartbreaking diagnosis at 40

Justin Baldoni is opening up about heartbreaking diagnosis!
The It Ends With Us actor revealed hat he was diagnosed with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) at the age of 40, after struggling with the condition for deacdes.
During a recent episode of Elizabeth Day’s How to Fail podcast, Baldoni shared how he felt when he first got to know about the diagnosis.
“I was diagnosed officially at 40, which means this year, I turned 40 early in January,” he shared.
Baldoni further added, “This is after probably four years of my therapist telling me it might be a good idea to go and get an actual diagnosis, pushing me in that direction because a common theme in my therapy sessions was this feeling of just not being enough.”
“What I realized is that I've lived the majority of my life feeling like I had a deficit, that I was behind, that I wasn't like everybody else,” he added.
Justin Baldoni also shared that he has struggled with the condition throughout his childhood and adult life as he had been told he was "out of control", "didn't pay attention", and was "disruptive".
Despite his struggles, Baldoni's parents never had him tested for ADHD, fearing that it would have a negative impact on him.
"Ironically, because nobody was there to talk to me about it, nobody held space for me. I felt broken," he added.
Justin Baldoni was turned 40 on January 24, 2024.