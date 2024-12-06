Health

How to spot high cholesterol and fight back with THIS simple spice? Find out

Around one-third of ischaemic heart cases worldwide are cause by high cholesterol

  December 06, 2024
High cholesterol levels increase the risk of heart disease and stroke.

Around one-third of ischaemic heart cases worldwide are cause by high cholesterol, which is estimated to result in 2.6 million deaths each year.

Recently, a well-known doctor, Amir Khan has warned that high cholesterol may appear as yellow or white lumps, known as xanthomas, around the eyes, as per SurreyLive.

He said, “If you've noticed new white or yellowish lumps around your eyelids, particularly around that bony part, that could be a sign of high cholesterol.”

Xanthomas are fatty deposits caused by excess cholesterol and may also develop around the knees and elbow.

High cholesterol usually doesn’t present any symptoms but can be identified with a simple blood test.

It can also be a risk facto for other heart conditions, such as high blood pressure.

How to reduce the risk of high cholesterol?

Along with discussing the signs of heart disease or high cholesterol, he also elaborated on how people can easily lower their risk.

Dr Amir explained, “The distinct smell and flavour are down to the oily part, which is very high in a compound called cinnamaldehyde. Cinnamon contains large amounts of plant antioxidants, called polyphenols.”

He further elaborated, “These protect our bodies from roaming free radicals, which can damage our DNA. It [cinnamon] can actually reduce inflammation within our bodies, and cinnamon has also been linked to reducing risk of heart disease.”

Dr Amir mentioned that cinnamon has been shown to help lower blood pressure and is “known for its blood sugar-lowering effects.”

He recommended adding approximately half a teaspoon of cinnamon in your diet.

