South Korea's ex defense minister tries suicide amid Presidential office raid

South Korea's ex defense minister Kim Yong-hyun resigned as defense minister on December 5, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • December 11, 2024
Former South Korean Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun has attempted to commit suicide in the custody after getting arrested.

On Wednesday, as a result of a political crisis from the President Yoon Suk Yeol’s brief declaration of martial police tried to raid the presidential office.

Kim was taken into custody in the capital Seoul on Sunday, making him the first political figure getting detained over the case.

As per CNN, he allegedly recommended the imposition of martial law and resigned as defense minister on December 5, 2024.

The commissioner general of Korea Correctional Service, Shin Yong-hae, revealed that the ex defense minister tried to take his own life before a formal arrest warrant was issued late Tuesday.

During a chat with legislators at the National Assembly, Shin said the incident took place in a bathroom.

Kim gave up on the suicide attempt after a corrections officer opened the bathroom door.

As of now, he has been moved to an isolation room and has no health issues.

Kim’s suicide attempt came after President Yoon declared martial law on December 3,2024.

However, in just six hours, the politician was forced to back down.

