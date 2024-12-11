Hagia Sophia: Iconic dome of grand mosque ‘dismantled’ for restoration

World

Ayasofya will undergo extensive restoration to preserve the world-renowned historical monument

  December 11, 2024
Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque of Istanbul, Turkey, to undergo an extensive restoration process.

According to Greek News, Turkish media reported that the dome of the grand mosque and former church, the greatest of all Christian basilicas in the East, will be “dismantled” during the critical stage restoration process.

The restoration is part of the Turkish government’s efforts to preserve the historical and structural integrity of the world-renowned monument, which is close to the heart of both Muslims and Christians.

Prof. Ahmet Güleç, a member of the scientific committee for the restoration of the Hagia Sophia, said, “The lower part of the dome is covered with mosaics, and it is very difficult to intervene statically from there. Therefore, interventions will be made from the upper part to ensure the dome is restored to a healthy state. The related studies and projects are almost complete.”

“After approval, a protective roof is planned for the upper part of the dome. This will also be a significant undertaking. Calculations are currently being made. Thus, when we open the dome, applications can be carried out without being affected by environmental conditions such as rain, snow, and water. We expect this work to take place around March or April,” he further added.

Furthermore, Hagia Sophia was changed back into a mosque in July 2020 by President Erdogan after changing its status from a secular museum.

Will Hagia Sophia be accessible to people during the restoration?

Yes, as per the official plan, the mosque will be accessible to visitors and Muslim worshipers despite the restoration process.

