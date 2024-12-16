Royal

King Charles hit with insensitive joke over cancer diagnosis

The British monarch watched ITV 'Royal Variety Performance' from the Royal Albert Hall balcony on weekend

  • December 16, 2024


King Charles III has seemingly gotten “insulted” during Royal Variety Performance on Sunday.

During the episode, a comedian Matt Forde who was diagnosed with cancer last year cracked some inconsiderate jokes in front of the British monarch.

His majesty was watching the set from the Royal Albert Hall balcony. He got diagnosed with cancer back in February.

Charles had to take urgent treatment soon after and didn't make a public appearance until Easter Sunday.

Matt joked about his diseased as a subtle dig at the royal, “Before I start I should explain why I need a walking stick. Just over a year ago, I had terrible nerve pain in my left leg and I went to get an MRI scan thinking the pain was caused by a slipped or swollen disc.”

He added, "I got the results of that scan back and I was diagnosed with cancer. And at that point, I had no idea how much longer I had to live."

The 42-year old comedian then tried to uplift the mood of the audience with a joke, "I'm telling you this... mainly just to get you onside because I'm going to impersonate some politicians now."

Referring to his impersonation, Matt noted, "If I insult somebody you like, just remember... I've been very brave."

Some reports are suggesting that Matt’s jokes were a brutal dig at cancer-stricken Charles.

