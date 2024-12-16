Ariana Grande makes unexpected career plans after ‘Wicked’ success

Ariana Grande will reportedly take a break from her music career after the success of blockbuster film, Wicked.
After getting her first ever Golden Globe nomination for character Glinda, some insiders speculated that that the 31-year-old artists will not work on her music in 2025.
Republic Records released a statement about the ongoing rumours, “There are no plans for a tour next year, but Ariana remains deeply appreciative of her fans and all their continued love, support and excitement.”
Previously, the we can’t be friends hitmaker denied rumors about embarking on a world tour after releasing her seventh studio album Eternal Sunshine on March 8, 2024.
Ariana’s new has been nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Pop Vocal Album.
She told host Evan Ross Katz during Shut Up Evan podcast in July, “I think it would be a really lovely idea to be able to trickle in some show in between the two Wicked films. I think there's a version of that that exists.”
Th Save Your Tears singer noted it would likely be a “mini sampling of shows” rather than a massive world tour “for a multitude of reasons.”
Notably, Ariana’s last tour was the Sweetener World Tour, which ran from March 2019 to December 2019.