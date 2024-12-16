Entertainment

Ariana Grande makes unexpected career plans after ‘Wicked’ success

‘Wicked’ starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande earned $524.9 million worldwide

  • by Web Desk
  • December 16, 2024
Ariana Grande makes unexpected career plans after ‘Wicked’ success
Ariana Grande makes unexpected career plans after ‘Wicked’ success

Ariana Grande will reportedly take a break from her music career after the success of blockbuster film, Wicked.

After getting her first ever Golden Globe nomination for character Glinda, some insiders speculated that that the 31-year-old artists will not work on her music in 2025.

Republic Records released a statement about the ongoing rumours, “There are no plans for a tour next year, but Ariana remains deeply appreciative of her fans and all their continued love, support and excitement.”

Previously, the we can’t be friends hitmaker denied rumors about embarking on a world tour after releasing her seventh studio album Eternal Sunshine on March 8, 2024.

Ariana’s new has been nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Pop Vocal Album.

She told host Evan Ross Katz during Shut Up Evan podcast in July, “I think it would be a really lovely idea to be able to trickle in some show in between the two Wicked films. I think there's a version of that that exists.”

Th Save Your Tears singer noted it would likely be a “mini sampling of shows” rather than a massive world tour “for a multitude of reasons.”

Notably, Ariana’s last tour was the Sweetener World Tour, which ran from March 2019 to December 2019. 

North Korean fighters die in Ukraine conflict, US alleges

North Korean fighters die in Ukraine conflict, US alleges
King Charles brother leaves UK ahead of major milestone

King Charles brother leaves UK ahead of major milestone
Sheheryar Munawar shares first post as wedding festivities begin

Sheheryar Munawar shares first post as wedding festivities begin

Hailey Bieber’s father addresses rift rumours after daughter’s baby arrival

Hailey Bieber’s father addresses rift rumours after daughter’s baby arrival
Gigi Hadid plans strict measure after facing major crisis
Gigi Hadid plans strict measure after facing major crisis
Nicole Kidman reveals one thing she prioritized after losing her mom
Nicole Kidman reveals one thing she prioritized after losing her mom
Hailey Bieber’s father addresses rift rumours after daughter’s baby arrival
Hailey Bieber’s father addresses rift rumours after daughter’s baby arrival
Top 10 movies of 2024: From 'Deadpool 3' to 'It Ends With Us'
Top 10 movies of 2024: From 'Deadpool 3' to 'It Ends With Us'
Jennifer Lopez faces fresh blow after ex Ben Affleck, kids reunion
Jennifer Lopez faces fresh blow after ex Ben Affleck, kids reunion
From 'Don't Pass Me By' to 'Inheritance': Rachel Noll James' stellar career
From 'Don't Pass Me By' to 'Inheritance': Rachel Noll James' stellar career
Bella Hadid shares stunning BTS ranch photos from 'Yellowstone'
Bella Hadid shares stunning BTS ranch photos from 'Yellowstone'
Annie Wood: Here's everything to know about ‘Heart of Fear’ star
Annie Wood: Here's everything to know about ‘Heart of Fear’ star
Pete Davidson makes red carpet appearance after long hiatus
Pete Davidson makes red carpet appearance after long hiatus
Victoria Beckham finally breaks silence on her major cosmetic surgery
Victoria Beckham finally breaks silence on her major cosmetic surgery
Cardi B breaks silence after first public appearance with Offset amid split
Cardi B breaks silence after first public appearance with Offset amid split
Zendaya, Tom Holland step out for date amid busy schedule
Zendaya, Tom Holland step out for date amid busy schedule