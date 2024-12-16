Prince Harry hit with embarrassing news before Christmas

Prince Harry is still dealing with the failure of his infamous memoir, Spare.
In a fresh blow to the Duke of Sussex, more than 500 readers of his autobiography Spare have sold their copy of the book.
Harry's controversial memoir has earned a humiliating title of the most traded-in autobiography since its release in 2023.
The 40-year-old duke in his bombshell memoir revealed the treatment of wife Meghan Markle by the Royal Family members, including Kate Middleton and brother Prince William, when the duchess became part of the firm.
Meanwhile, he also took brutal digs at his step mother Queen Camilla by calling her "wicked", he also recalled his upbringing with brother, who was given a special treatment since childhood as he was second in line to throne.
According to the website We By Any Book, they received more copies of Harry's memoir in last two years than any other book, regardless of the fact they Spare garnered immense success with its initial release.
An insider told OK, “For the second year running, Prince Harry’s Spare is the most traded-in biography of 2024.”
They further claimed that their website has purchased a total of 567 copies this year.
As per GB, the website is currently offering a £3.77 to those who want to sell their copy of Spare.
This news is no less than a setback for Harry, who moved to the US in 2020 with Meghan after stepping down from their royal titles.
Since then, the Royal couple is struggling with their Hollywood career.