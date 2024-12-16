Royal

Prince Harry hit with embarrassing news before Christmas

The Duke of Sussex receives 'upsetting' news just a few days ahead of Christmas

  • by Web Desk
  • December 16, 2024


Prince Harry is still dealing with the failure of his infamous memoir, Spare.

In a fresh blow to the Duke of Sussex, more than 500 readers of his autobiography Spare have sold their copy of the book.

Harry's controversial memoir has earned a humiliating title of the most traded-in autobiography since its release in 2023.

The 40-year-old duke in his bombshell memoir revealed the treatment of wife Meghan Markle by the Royal Family members, including Kate Middleton and brother Prince William, when the duchess became part of the firm.

Meanwhile, he also took brutal digs at his step mother Queen Camilla by calling her  "wicked", he also recalled his upbringing with brother, who was given a special treatment since childhood as he was second in line to throne.

According to the website We By Any Book, they received more copies of Harry's memoir in last two years than any other book, regardless of the fact they Spare garnered immense success with its initial release.

An insider told OK, “For the second year running, Prince Harry’s Spare is the most traded-in biography of 2024.”

They further claimed that their website has purchased a total of 567 copies this year.

As per GB, the website is currently offering a £3.77 to those who want to sell their copy of Spare.

This news is no less than a setback for Harry, who moved to the US in 2020 with Meghan after stepping down from their royal titles.

Since then, the Royal couple is struggling with their Hollywood career.

North Korean fighters die in Ukraine conflict, US alleges

North Korean fighters die in Ukraine conflict, US alleges
King Charles brother leaves UK ahead of major milestone

King Charles brother leaves UK ahead of major milestone
Sheheryar Munawar shares first post as wedding festivities begin

Sheheryar Munawar shares first post as wedding festivities begin

Hailey Bieber’s father addresses rift rumours after daughter’s baby arrival

Hailey Bieber’s father addresses rift rumours after daughter’s baby arrival
King Charles brother leaves UK ahead of major milestone
King Charles brother leaves UK ahead of major milestone
Zara Tindall, Mike Tindall make big announcement ahead of Christmas
Zara Tindall, Mike Tindall make big announcement ahead of Christmas
King Charles reign in danger after Prince Andrew Chinese spy scandal
King Charles reign in danger after Prince Andrew Chinese spy scandal
Princess Eugenie, Beatrice take sides amid dad Andrew’s new scandal
Princess Eugenie, Beatrice take sides amid dad Andrew’s new scandal
Prince Andrew to miss Sandringham festivities amid Chinese spy scandal
Prince Andrew to miss Sandringham festivities amid Chinese spy scandal
King Felipe, Queen Letizia share Christmas card with Leonor, Sofia
King Felipe, Queen Letizia share Christmas card with Leonor, Sofia
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle finally share Christmas card with Archie, Lilibet’s photos
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle finally share Christmas card with Archie, Lilibet’s photos
Princess Sofia shows growing baby bump in latest outing with Prince Carl Philip
Princess Sofia shows growing baby bump in latest outing with Prince Carl Philip
Alleged Chinese spy linked with Prince Andrew breaks silence as his identity revealed
Alleged Chinese spy linked with Prince Andrew breaks silence as his identity revealed
Buckingham Palace releases King Charles' beaming video amid Prince Andrew spy scandal
Buckingham Palace releases King Charles' beaming video amid Prince Andrew spy scandal
Princess Anne releases emotional message as Andrew hit with new controversy
Princess Anne releases emotional message as Andrew hit with new controversy
Queen Camilla makes emotional move ahead of Royal Christmas celebrations
Queen Camilla makes emotional move ahead of Royal Christmas celebrations