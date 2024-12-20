Starbucks baristas to strike over working conditions

Starbucks joins Amazon on the list of co operations whom employees are not happy with their working conditions.
Around 11,000 baristas represented by labour union Workers United are planning to go on strike due to failed efforts by Starbucks to meet the union demands.
The strike will take place in major cities outlets like Chicago, Seattle, L.A. on Friday, December 20 for better wages, staffing and overall working conditions.
Representing 525 franchises across U.S, Workers United shared that the walkouts are expected to escalate daily as the Christmas Eve approaches.
According to BBC, the union and Starbucks were set to work around the “framework” that they created in February, which would address the worker’s concerns but it did not see a successful conclusion.
The labour union representative on Thursday shared a statement regarding the strike and how the coffee titan failed to comply their promises and still has not presented the employees with a “serious economic proposal”.
Sharing their thoughts regarding the strike, a barista from Texas, Fatemeh Alhadjaboodi, said in a statement, noting, "It's a last resort, but Starbucks has broken its promise to thousands of baristas and left us with no choice,".
Workers United also highlighted the unfair pay difference between the Starbucks employees and senior bosses.
Starbucks is still on the boycott list due to the company stands on Gaza war and has suffered a massive loss in sales since being blacklisted by the majority of the public in U.S and across the globe.