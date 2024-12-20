WhatsApp's new feature lets you highlight important Channel updates with star

The instant messaging platform, WhatsApp is working on a feature to highlight channel updates with a star!
As per WABetaInfo, this update will allow users to mark certain channel updates by starring them, making it easier to find or save important updates.
Currently, WhatsApp only allows users to star messages in personal or group chats, but now the instant messaging platform plans to add the ability to star updates in channels as well.
It is pertinent to note that users can only star updates from channels they follow.
This feature will prove to be very useful as users can save important updates from channels and easily access them later without having to scroll through all the content.
However, this feature is still under development and it will be available to all users in the future updates.
Additionally, WhatsApp introduces a new feature for quick replies to voice messages!
This button, which appears only when a voice message is played, allows users to instantly record and send voice replies.
WhatsApp has also made improvements to how users create and share text-based and voice status updates.
Instead of relying on the floating action button, there is now a dedicated button that allows users to create text-based updates, while a new option makes it easy to record and share voice statuses directly.