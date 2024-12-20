Sci-Tech

WhatsApp's new feature lets you highlight important Channel updates with star

WhatsApp keeps rolling out new and unique features to enhance the users’ experience

  • by Web Desk
  • December 20, 2024
WhatsApps new feature lets you highlight important Channel updates with star
WhatsApp's new feature lets you highlight important Channel updates with star

The instant messaging platform, WhatsApp is working on a feature to highlight channel updates with a star!

As per WABetaInfo, this update will allow users to mark certain channel updates by starring them, making it easier to find or save important updates.

Source: WABetaInfo
Source: WABetaInfo

Currently, WhatsApp only allows users to star messages in personal or group chats, but now the instant messaging platform plans to add the ability to star updates in channels as well.

It is pertinent to note that users can only star updates from channels they follow.

This feature will prove to be very useful as users can save important updates from channels and easily access them later without having to scroll through all the content.

However, this feature is still under development and it will be available to all users in the future updates.

Additionally, WhatsApp introduces a new feature for quick replies to voice messages!

This button, which appears only when a voice message is played, allows users to instantly record and send voice replies.

WhatsApp has also made improvements to how users create and share text-based and voice status updates.

Instead of relying on the floating action button, there is now a dedicated button that allows users to create text-based updates, while a new option makes it easy to record and share voice statuses directly.

Scientists uncover SHOCKING reason behind Stonehenge’s creation

Scientists uncover SHOCKING reason behind Stonehenge’s creation
King Charles to mend ties with Prince Harry after cancer update?

King Charles to mend ties with Prince Harry after cancer update?
UK braces for 'disruptive' weather ahead of Christmas festivities

UK braces for 'disruptive' weather ahead of Christmas festivities
Jennifer Lopez’s family provides her ‘constant companion’ after Ben Affleck split

Jennifer Lopez’s family provides her ‘constant companion’ after Ben Affleck split
Google Photos to speed up sharing with new quick edit and cropping options
Google Photos to speed up sharing with new quick edit and cropping options
Apple teams with Nvidia to boost AI model speed and efficiency
Apple teams with Nvidia to boost AI model speed and efficiency
Instagram to introduce revolutionary AI editing tools for videos
Instagram to introduce revolutionary AI editing tools for videos
OpenAI rolls out ChatGPT on WhatsApp with new features
OpenAI rolls out ChatGPT on WhatsApp with new features
Google Street View captures suspect putting dead body inside a car
Google Street View captures suspect putting dead body inside a car
China breaks US record of world’s longest spacewalk with nine-hour walk
China breaks US record of world’s longest spacewalk with nine-hour walk
ChatGPT's new Search feature lets all users access web information instantly
ChatGPT's new Search feature lets all users access web information instantly
Instagram brings festive vibes with countdown effects and year-end collages
Instagram brings festive vibes with countdown effects and year-end collages
TikTok asks US Supreme Court to block ban as CEO meets with Trump
TikTok asks US Supreme Court to block ban as CEO meets with Trump
YouTube takes major steps to improve health content with new verified features
YouTube takes major steps to improve health content with new verified features
Google Drive's document scanner gets major upgrade with auto enhancements
Google Drive's document scanner gets major upgrade with auto enhancements
Bitcoin hits all-time high, surges above $106,000
Bitcoin hits all-time high, surges above $106,000