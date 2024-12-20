Flight attendant falls from plane at East Midlands airport

A flight attendant has been seriously injured after falling from a plane at East Midlands Airport (EMA) in England on Monday, December 16.
According to BBC, the incident occurred at approximately 4:30 p.m. local time when the woman, who works for the travel company TUI, opened the door of the aircraft "expecting the stairs to have still been attached," when the plane was preparing to depart.
“As first medical responders on site, our fire crews attended an incident on Monday when a member of TUI cabin crew sustained injuries as an aircraft was preparing to depart,” EMA’s Operations Director, Simon Hinchley, said in a statement.
He further added, "East Midlands Ambulance Service attended and took the injured crew member to hospital. We wish her a speedy recovery and will assist all parties with the investigation,” Hinchley added.
Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Air Accident Investigation Branch (AAIB) also released a statement.
“An accident which occurred at East Midlands Airport on Monday 16th December was notified to the AAIB,” they noted as per PEOPLE.
The spokesperson continued, "An investigation has been launched and inspectors have visited the airport to gather evidence and make enquiries to understand more about the circumstances,” the statement added.